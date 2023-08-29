Humza Yousaf met council leaders at Glasgow’s Riverside Museum to discuss the devolution of the Clyde Mission from the Scottish Government to the Glasgow City Region Cabinet.
No idea what we’re talking about?
Don’t worry – we’ve got you. Here’s what you need to know about both.
What is the Glasgow City Region?
The Glasgow City Region Cabinet was set up nearly 10 years ago to bring together Glasgow and seven other local authorities in a partnership to attract investment and improve resources in towns and cities.
It has allocated funding to plugging skills shortages, supporting businesses, releasing derelict land for redevelopment and invested in transport.
The City Deal - worth £1.13 billion - is one of the largest in the UK and is currently funding infrastructure projects in different communities, creating jobs and encouraging private sector development.
The Cabinet is chaired by Susan Aitken, the leader of Glasgow City Council but the group includes representation from East Dunbartonshire Council, East Renfrewshire Council, Inverclyde Council, North Lanarkshire Council, Renfrewshire Council, South Lanarkshire Council and West Dunbartonshire Council.
The group claims its economic strategy will create 100,000 extra jobs; 6,500 new businesses and support the building of 110,000 new homes across the region.
So what is the Clyde Mission?
The Clyde Mission is a regeneration programme aiming to transform the land on 500 metres either side of the River Clyde from Lanarkshire, through Glasgow and out to the sea at Dunoon and Greenock.
So far it has been run by the Scottish Government with input from the Glasgow City Region Cabinet.
Now, though, the Scottish Government is handing over control of the project to the City Region members to run as a devolved enterprise at a local level.
The government has invested £40 million in the project so far but the idea is that this investment will help draw further financial involvement from business, housing developers and support universities and colleges.
It was set up in 2020 and is heavily focused on renewable energy initiatives and trying to identify what pieces of land are suitable for development.
There are transport infrastructure projects involved too.
It's hoped that more regional economic partnerships will be set up across Scotland in its wake.
