Tui Airways’ first flights on the new route from Glasgow Airport to Sal, described as having a “famously sunny climate and kilometres of sandy beaches”, start on November 3.

Glasgow Airport said the Atlantic island is a “perfect hopping-off point for exploring the rest of the archipelago”.

"Temperatures rarely drop below 24 degrees, even in mid-winter," it said.

The winter launch of the new route, which had been expected to be introduced next summer, follows a further commitment to Glasgow by the holiday provider.

The beaches run for kilometres at Cape Verde (Image: Getty)

Tui said earlier this year it is to increase its number of aircraft based at Glasgow Airport from four to six ahead of an expansion bringing more seats in the next year.

Tui said Glasgow, the company’s largest base in Scotland, will deliver its largest summer programme to date next year.

Andrew Flintham, Tui managing director, said: “Glasgow Airport will see a significant increase in flight seats offering more holidays to those living in the region.”

The holiday giant is increasing seats to a number of destinations.

It includes Mallorca, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Ibiza, Zakynthos and Rhodes, and it is adding another new route, to the Greek island of Kefalonia, next year, while also extending the existing winter service to Sharm El Sheikh from Glasgow into next summer.

Glasgow Airport said that "in the mid-Atlantic, the exotic Cape Verde islands pack an incredible diversity of scenery and culture into a ten-island archipelago".

It said: "Experience the ultimate island-hopping break on a holiday to Cape Verde from Glasgow Airport.

“The most extraordinary thing about the Cape Verde islands is their scenic diversity.

“Admire the lofty black volcano that dominates Fogo (Isle of Fire), experiences an adrenaline-pumping road trip in Boa Vista’s desert interior, soak up the chic, Riviera-style atmosphere on Sao Vicente or enjoy a ramble in the hills of Santiago."