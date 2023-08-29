An airline has launched a new winter sun route from Scotland to Cape Verde.
Tui Airways’ first flights on the new route from Glasgow Airport to Sal, described as having a “famously sunny climate and kilometres of sandy beaches”, start on November 3.
Glasgow Airport said the Atlantic island is a “perfect hopping-off point for exploring the rest of the archipelago”.
"Temperatures rarely drop below 24 degrees, even in mid-winter," it said.
READ MORE: Tui hails return to profit but wildfire disruption comes at a cost
The winter launch of the new route, which had been expected to be introduced next summer, follows a further commitment to Glasgow by the holiday provider.
Tui said earlier this year it is to increase its number of aircraft based at Glasgow Airport from four to six ahead of an expansion bringing more seats in the next year.
Tui said Glasgow, the company’s largest base in Scotland, will deliver its largest summer programme to date next year.
READ MORE: Scottish airport 'thrilled' with new route win
Andrew Flintham, Tui managing director, said: “Glasgow Airport will see a significant increase in flight seats offering more holidays to those living in the region.”
The holiday giant is increasing seats to a number of destinations.
It includes Mallorca, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Ibiza, Zakynthos and Rhodes, and it is adding another new route, to the Greek island of Kefalonia, next year, while also extending the existing winter service to Sharm El Sheikh from Glasgow into next summer.
READ MORE: Airline to launch new route to 'beautiful' Italian city
Glasgow Airport said that "in the mid-Atlantic, the exotic Cape Verde islands pack an incredible diversity of scenery and culture into a ten-island archipelago".
It said: "Experience the ultimate island-hopping break on a holiday to Cape Verde from Glasgow Airport.
“The most extraordinary thing about the Cape Verde islands is their scenic diversity.
“Admire the lofty black volcano that dominates Fogo (Isle of Fire), experiences an adrenaline-pumping road trip in Boa Vista’s desert interior, soak up the chic, Riviera-style atmosphere on Sao Vicente or enjoy a ramble in the hills of Santiago."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel