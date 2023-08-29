Alcohol has overtaken drug misuse as a direct cause of death in Scotland, according to the latest annual statistics.
The report from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows that there were 1,276 alcohol-specific deaths in 2022, up by 31 on the previous year.
At the same time, the number of fatal overdose cases fell from 1,330 in in 2021 to 1,051 last year.
READ MORE: Minimum unit pricing 'prevented hundreds of alcohol deaths'
The number of people dying as a result of alcohol in Scotland is now the highest since 2008, with males continuing to account for around two thirds of the deaths.
People living in the most deprived communities are also more than four times as likely as the most affluent to die as a consequence of their drinking, although this gap is narrowing.
Daniel Burns, Head of Vital Events Statistics, said: “Looking at the long term trend the number of deaths from alcohol-specific causes fell between 2006 and 2012 but has risen since and is now about the same as 2010 levels.
“In 2022, the average age at death for females from an alcohol-specific cause was 58.7 years and for males it was 60.0 years.”
READ MORE: If the heaviest drinkers didn't cut down, then how has minimum unit pricing 'saved lives'?
READ MORE: Scotland's drug deaths crisis - The causes, the cures, and what's next?
Dr Alastair MacGilchrist, chair of SHAAP - an umbrella body of clinicians working in alcohol-related harm - said: “We are saddened to see that the number of people who lost their lives to alcohol once again increased in 2022.
"It is important to recognise that each of these 1,276 deaths represents a personal tragedy which could have been prevented.
“Scotland is facing an ongoing crisis with alcohol which requires urgent attention. We simply cannot continue to accept this level of avoidable alcohol harm as the Scottish reality."
Laura Mahon, deputy chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, said: "For the third year in a row we've seen deaths caused by alcohol increasing.
"This is completely unacceptable, with each of these deaths being preventable.
"We need to be going further and faster in our efforts to reverse this appalling trend."
More to follow
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel