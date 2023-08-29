Humza Yousaf believed that local authorities are all that are needed to helm projects such as the Clyde Mission, which will see massive investment injected into an area stretching from Glasgow to the Firth of Clyde.

The £40m regeneration scheme crosses many boundaries, and will see disparate political parties having to work together to deliver success.

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said the councils in and around Glasgow make up the “only genuine metropolis in these islands north of Manchester”.

However, Manchester is one area which has a mayor, a high-profile post credited with boosting the region.

We want to know - should Scotland’s major urban areas have mayors? Vote now in our online poll:

The Herald has been covering the Clyde Mission extensively – read our latest coverage here:

Explained: the Clyde Mission and Glasgow City Deal

Humza Yousaf stands by controversial council tax plans

Susan Aitken speaks out over regeneration of Glasgow

Speaking at the project was devolved to local councils yesterday, Mr Yousaf said: "I don't think we need a city region mayor figurehead type individual.

"I think what we've seen with the Clyde Mission is that we have different local authority leaders from different parties but where it's in the interest of the city region to collaborate they collaborate very effectively and very well indeed."

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, hailed the handing over of power on the Clyde Mission project as being a “major step forward in the devolution of power to Scotland’s biggest city region”.

With the Scottish Government also announcing an additional £1.5 million for the Clyde Mission project, taking its funding for the scheme overall to more than £40 million, Ms Aitken said there was “real transformational potential”.

The Clyde Mission was set up in 2020 and covers an area stretching from Lanarkshire, through the City of Glasgow, down to the opening of the river between Gourock and Dunoon.

It aims to bring forward the public and private sectors to transform areas, with investment for renewable energy projects, improvements for green spaces and work to find more land for development.

“We are transferring responsibility over the running of Clyde Mission from the Scottish Government to empower the city region, helping to attract new investment, create jobs and deliver prosperity and wellbeing for communities from Argyll to the Clyde Valley.”