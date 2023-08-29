Morning Glory on Great Western Road was opened in 2021 as a sister cafe to Five March restaurant on the city's Elderslie Street.

Serving a menu of breakfast and lunch dishes alongside baked goods and hot drinks, the spot quickly became a local favourite with one regular describing it as 'more than just a coffee shop' thanks to its welcoming staff.

Yesterday, Five March revealed that they had made the decision to close Morning Glory for good as they passed on 'huge and heartfelt thanks' to their customers.

A statement read: "This might come as a surprise but we’ve decided to close our wee Morning Glory.

"What started as somewhat of a lockdown mission grew arms and legs.

"We’ve loved every minute of it, but it’s time to look towards a new project we have in the pipeline.

"We’d like to say a huge and heartfelt thanks to all of our incredible regulars and all those who’ve passed through our doors but more than anything else we’d like to thank our wonderful team for their early starts and endless positivity.

"We’d like to wish our neighbours a fond farewell and we can’t wait to see what comes next at 657 GWR.

"We’ll miss this wee place."

The team has also said that they have their 'heads down planning' and hinted at a big announcement coming later this year.

The news comes after Five March closed their second sister venture, Guid Egg, last year after just six months of trading.

At the time, a team member said: "We are extremely sad to announce we will be closing our doors effective immediately in light of the current cost of living crisis.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we thank you all for your support on our journey since we opened."

Five March, which the Herald's Ron Mackenna once described as 'the happening place to be', remains open at 140 Elderslie Street and offers a menu of seasonal small plates, wines and cocktails.

For more information visit their website here.