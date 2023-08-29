A traditional waterfront cottage offering “sleek accommodation” in a famous Scottish village has been brought to market.
Agent Strutt & Parker is marketing the cottage that sits in a prime position with “spectacular sweeping views of the bay, village and mountains” in Plockton in the Highlands.
Plockton has been hailed as Scotland’s prettiest village and the Jewel of the Highlands, and overlooks Loch Carron.
Strutt & Parker said: “A stunning traditional waterfront cottage extended and refurbished in contemporary style in the famed conservation village of Plockton in the Scottish Highlands with spectacular views of the bay, loch and mountains."
The agent added: “The house is a characterful traditional double-fronted cottage offering sleek contemporary accommodation arranged in an inverted layout to enjoy magnificent views over the bay, loch and mountains from its prime waterfront position. It has been refurbished using a mix of contemporary and traditional materials including full height glass and solid oak flooring throughout.
“The cottage sits in a prime waterfront position with spectacular sweeping views of the bay, village and mountains. To the front is direct access to the bay via a walled lawned garden area.
"To the rear of the property is a large terraced hillside garden offering superb views and access to the brae running atop Plockton. A spacious decked balcony on the first floor provides the ideal space to dine al fresco and entertain.”
The village and surrounding area has also been popular for filmmakers and television producers, with the BBC series Hamish Macbeth filmed in and around Plockton and parts of the classic film The Wicker Man filmed there.
Offers over £525,000 are invited.
