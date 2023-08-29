A dental clinic supporting nearly 10,000 NHS patients in Inverclyde has become the 20th practice in the latest acquisition by Glasgow-based Scottish Dental Care.
Established in 2005 by owner and dentist Catherine Jones, Port Glasgow’s Belhaven Dental has five surgeries and 20 staff who will all join Scottish Dental Care. The group, set up in 2016 by brothers Philip and Christopher Friel, has been expanding on the back of investment by Business Growth Fund (BGF).
Having run the clinic with her husband and practice manager, Colin Jones, the couple said they were looking for a group that would ensure the team would continue to thrive and allow Catherine to focus on providing on dental care.
“I’ve always been passionate about supporting my team, giving them opportunities to thrive in a challenging yet rewarding environment," she said.
“We weren’t sure if we wanted to sell, however after meeting Philip and Christopher, hearing their story and plans – especially around their commitment to training – spoke volumes about the culture within Scottish Dental Care. We knew then that this was exactly the organisation we wanted to work with.
“It’s a bonus too that everyone in the team will stay on, and that they have created a new role for Colin.” He will transition into a wider role supporting Scottish Dental Care across a number of projects.
READ MORE: Glasgow Cardonald Dental Clinic expands to meet NHS demand
Lynn Hood, chief executive of Scottish Dental Care, said: “This is a prime example of an incredibly well-run community practice.
“We were thrilled to have been approached based on the strength of our culture, it reaffirms that what we are doing is working and word is spreading."
The exclusively Scottish dental group consists of 80 dentists and employs more than 200 team members, serving around 200,000 patients from Inverness to Dumfries. Its practices provide a mix of treatments with most offering NHS services alongside private care.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here