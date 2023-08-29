Schools and nurseries across Scotland could be closed next month as thousands of staff walk out on strike in dispute over pay.  

With pupils' education already disrupted by industrial action last year - and the shockwaves of the pandemic - fresh closures will be the last thing many parents want to see. 

Union Unison have warned that sustained industrial action hitting schools could last for weeks, cancelling lessons and extra-curricular activities for thousands of pupils.  

But why is the industrial unrest happening? Our Education correspondent James McEnaney explains what's going on behind the scenes.  