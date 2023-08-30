A new president has been elected to the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS). Alan Hutcheon, who has over 40 years’ experience in the industry as an auctioneer and in livestock market management, assumes the role from Donald Young at the end of his three-year tenure.
“The industry has its fair share of challenges and I’m looking to helping to secure and enhance the future of the marts," said Mr Hutcheon, who is also non-executive director of ANM Group. "Price discovery is at the heart of this, and nowhere is this more fair, transparent and simple than in the auction system.
“The institute’s purpose is to advocate and raise awareness of the crucial role of the livestock market system in Scotland’s rural economy. As well as supporting the professional development of its members, both individually and as businesses, and driving greater throughput and turnover, it works with government to further the interests of the sector."
He added: “It’s an honour to take up this position."
Round-up
Thirty-six bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 290p/kg and sold to 320p/kg, while 55 heifers averaged 293p/kg and sold to 332p/kg. Meanwhile, cast cows averaged 222p/kg and sold to 270p/kg or £2,093/head.
Lambs dropped slightly on the week, falling 5p to average 255p/kg or £113/head, before selling to £149/head for Texels. Cast sheep averaged £85/head and sold to £139 for a Suffolk ewe, with heavy ewes and light ewes selling to £121/head and £119/head respectively.
Prime lambs at Ayr yesterday were sharper on the week, averaging 254p/kg and selling to £148/head for Laigh Borland or to 310p/kg for Beltexes from Longhouse. Cast sheep easily maintained last week’s rates and sold to £160 for Texels from Ballochneil while tups sold to £158 for a Charolais from Barskelly. Mules from Overton and Cleeves sold to £109/head with Blackies from Craig selling to £75/head for a pen of 20.
Prime cattle met with an encouraging rise in demand at Carlisle yesterday, with prime heifers rising 18p on the week to average 284p/kg and selling to 326p/kg. Young bulls were also keenly sought after with beef types meeting the best demand, rising 17p on the week to average 260p/kg.
Prime lambs held up well to average 267p/kg and sold to 401p/kg, while Lowland and Hill ewes rose by 19p/kg and 23p/kg on the week to average £107/head and £57/head respectively.
Prime beef bred heifers at Lanark yesterday rose slightly on the week to average 301p/kg, selling to 342p/kg for a Limousin cross, while beef bred bullocks were virtually unchanged at an average of 289p/kg, and sold to 328p/kg for a Limousin.
Cast beef cows continued to trend upwards by rising 3p/kg on the week to average 203p/kg. Lambs bucked the trend elsewhere by rising 5p on the week to average 255p/kg, selling to £168/head. A large consignment of cast ewes meant a price drop on the week, but quality still commanded a premium with the best types selling to £200 for a Texel.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here