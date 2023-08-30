“The industry has its fair share of challenges and I’m looking to helping to secure and enhance the future of the marts," said Mr Hutcheon, who is also non-executive director of ANM Group. "Price discovery is at the heart of this, and nowhere is this more fair, transparent and simple than in the auction system.

“The institute’s purpose is to advocate and raise awareness of the crucial role of the livestock market system in Scotland’s rural economy. As well as supporting the professional development of its members, both individually and as businesses, and driving greater throughput and turnover, it works with government to further the interests of the sector."

He added: “It’s an honour to take up this position."

Round-up

Thirty-six bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 290p/kg and sold to 320p/kg, while 55 heifers averaged 293p/kg and sold to 332p/kg. Meanwhile, cast cows averaged 222p/kg and sold to 270p/kg or £2,093/head.

Lambs dropped slightly on the week, falling 5p to average 255p/kg or £113/head, before selling to £149/head for Texels. Cast sheep averaged £85/head and sold to £139 for a Suffolk ewe, with heavy ewes and light ewes selling to £121/head and £119/head respectively.

Prime lambs at Ayr yesterday were sharper on the week, averaging 254p/kg and selling to £148/head for Laigh Borland or to 310p/kg for Beltexes from Longhouse. Cast sheep easily maintained last week’s rates and sold to £160 for Texels from Ballochneil while tups sold to £158 for a Charolais from Barskelly. Mules from Overton and Cleeves sold to £109/head with Blackies from Craig selling to £75/head for a pen of 20.

Prime cattle met with an encouraging rise in demand at Carlisle yesterday, with prime heifers rising 18p on the week to average 284p/kg and selling to 326p/kg. Young bulls were also keenly sought after with beef types meeting the best demand, rising 17p on the week to average 260p/kg.

Prime lambs held up well to average 267p/kg and sold to 401p/kg, while Lowland and Hill ewes rose by 19p/kg and 23p/kg on the week to average £107/head and £57/head respectively.

Prime beef bred heifers at Lanark yesterday rose slightly on the week to average 301p/kg, selling to 342p/kg for a Limousin cross, while beef bred bullocks were virtually unchanged at an average of 289p/kg, and sold to 328p/kg for a Limousin.

Cast beef cows continued to trend upwards by rising 3p/kg on the week to average 203p/kg. Lambs bucked the trend elsewhere by rising 5p on the week to average 255p/kg, selling to £168/head. A large consignment of cast ewes meant a price drop on the week, but quality still commanded a premium with the best types selling to £200 for a Texel.