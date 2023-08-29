Described as a ‘unique new way to experience both Halloween and Bonfire Night’ the Fawkes Festival will run from Saturday, October 28 until Sunday, November 5 across four different locations.

While a 20-minute fireworks display choreographed with lights, lasers and music serves as the main attraction for each event, also on offer will be fairground rides, live entertainment and food and drink stalls.

READ MORE: Finally, a Scottish festival worthy of replacing T in the Park

The festival has been designed and produced by the team at GC Live and will be delivered by Scotland-based technical partners, 21CC Group.

Geoff Crow, director of 21CC Group said, “This is going to be Scotland’s biggest and best Fawkes Festival.

“Since the pandemic, there have been virtually no big shows like this around the country but we’re bringing these events back with a bang.”

The first fireworks ‘spooktacular’ will take place at Dalkeith Country Park, just outside of Edinburgh, on Saturday, October 28 with the festivities culminating in a Halloween-inspired fireworks show near Dalkeith Palace.

The following night, Sunday, October 29, will see the Halloween Classics event move to Dean Castle Country Park in Kilmarnock where the pyrotechnics ‘will light up the skies’ above Dean Castle.

On Saturday, November 4, Hopetoun House, South Queensferry, will host the annual Hopetoun Bonfire and Family Fireworks Spectacular with the theme of ‘A Night At The Movies’.

Entertainment will include a soundtrack of popular movie scores, a bonfire and a bungee jump attraction.

Finally, on Bonfire Night, Gosford House in East Lothian will host a second ‘Movie Magic spectacular’ bringing together a fireworks display, fire pits and live performers.

READ MORE: 'We’ll miss this wee place': Glasgow's Five March announce closure of West End cafe

News of the festival comes just months after Glasgow Life announced that the city’s official Bonfire Night had been cancelled indefinitely, with plans to prioritise Christmas events for the foreseeable future.

A spokesperson for the arms-length organisation, which runs culture and leisure services for Glasgow City Council, said in July: “In recent years we have focussed on delivery of winter and Christmas entertainment aimed at attracting visitors who will also enjoy Glasgow’s shopping, entertainment and nightlife sectors across several weeks in the lead-up to and during the festive period.

"We haven’t staged a fireworks event in recent years and have no current plan to do so this year or in the future.

“We are very much looking forward to unveiling our plans for Christmas in due course.”

For more information on the Fawkes Festival or to book tickets now visit their website here.