Health policy officer Ruth Hart correctly answered 12 questions on her specialist subject, Red Clydeside, with no passes.

She then answered just four questions wrong out of 18 in the general knowledge round to win the first of 24 heats.

Considered a major moment in the history of the Scottish and British labour movement, 'Red Clydeside' was a radical activist moment spanning from the mid 1910s to the early 1930s which saw a wave of strikes, anti-war protests and trade unionism in Glasgow and nearby places.

As many as 90,000 people gathered in George Square in 1919 to campaign for a 40 hour work week, which ended in a riot after police intervened.

Ms Hart got every question right on the subject and tells The Herald: "I picked it because I think it's a fascinating topic and I thought it was a good opportunity to bring it to people's attention.

"I live in Glasgow, I've lived in Glasgow for a long time and it has loads of amazing, interesting, radical politcal history but Red Clydeside is a particularly important era.

"You've got figures like Mary Barbour, Helen Crawford, John McLean and James Maxton who are still inspiring people today.

"I'd got really interested in it in the last few years, there was the centenary of the Battle of George Square in 2019 and I'm passionate about local history anyway.

"It's a brilliant period of history with brilliant people and I kind of wanted to share that on Mastermind.

"I was really nervous, it was really strange watching it back last night because I looked a lot more calm than I felt at the time.

"I did a lot of preparation though, my husband, my sister, my friends all helped me with quizzes, but I'd never been on TV before or done anything like that.

"I wanted to the do the subject proud and, I suppose, do Glasgow proud.

"Halfway through I kind of thought 'this is going well' and once that round was out of the way I felt I could relax and try and enjoy the rest of it.

After getting 14 out of 18 on general knowledge, Ms Hart will now advance to the next round - where she'll have to pick a different specialist subject.

She says: "I really didn't expect to win.

"I'm rubbish on sport, there was a question about the Olympics and I knew immediately I just wouldn't know that.

"You can't keep track of how many you've answered at all, so I was surprised when Clive Myrie said I'd done it.

Read More: Dougie Vipond on the 'absolutely terrifying' part of performing with Deacon Blue

"The guy who was on just before me was great, so when he finished I thought 'he's done really well I don't know that I can do any better'.

"So it was a surprise at the end to find out I've got 26.

"I've got my specialist subject for the next round, I'm working on it at the moment and fingers crossed I can do as well."

Ruth Hart got a perfect score on her specialist subject (Image: BBC)

Could you answer these Mastermind questions?

What was the title of the Glasgow socialist weekly paper founded in 1906 by the future cabinet minister Tom Johnstone?

In March 1911, 12 women employed in what role at the Clydebank Singer sewing machine factory went on strike after being told to take on a higher workload for reduced wages?

What name was given to the government’s policy introduced in 1915 to allow unskilled workers to fill labour shortages in munitions factories?

The Clyde Workers Committee was formed in 1915 at which factory in Cathcart?

On Christmas Day 1915, David Lloyd George addressed workers opposed to the munitions act at which Glasgow venue?

During the 1915 rent strike in Govan, bailiffs were thwarted by a so-called army of protestors led by which activist?

The socialist campaigners Patrick and Agnes Dolan, who later become lord and lady Provost of Glasgow first met as members of which leisure group which used cycling trips to distribute political leaflets?

When an article in The Socialist was deemed seditious which activist, the paper’s editor, took the blame and spent a year in prison?

In 1916, when factory workers went on strike in protest at dilution, several shop stewards were arrested and expelled from Glasgow to Edinburgh by police officers who claimed to be using powers granted under which act of parliament?

What was the name of the anti-war organisation founded in 1916 by the activists Helen Crawford and Alex Dolan

How many hours per week did the strikers who were attacked on Bloody Friday want the work week reduced to?

After their actions in the Bloody Friday riots, Willie Gallacher, James Murray and William McCartney were each imprisoned for three months – which trade unionist received a sentence of five months?

ANSWERS

What was the title of the Glasgow socialist weekly paper founded in 1906 by the future cabinet minister Tom Johnstone?

The Forward

In March 1911, 12 women employed in what role at the Clydebank Singer sewing machine factory went on strike after being told to take on a higher workload for reduced wages?

Cabinet polishers

What name was given to the government’s policy introduced in 1915 to allow unskilled workers to fill labour shortages in munitions factories?

Dilution

The Clyde Workers Committee was formed in 1915 at which factory in Cathcart?

Weir’s

On Christmas Day 1915, David Lloyd George addressed workers opposed to the munitions act at which Glasgow venue?

St Andrew’s Halls

During the 1915 rent strike in Govan, bailiffs were thwarted by a so-called army of protestors led by which activist?

Mary Barbour

The socialist campaigners Patrick and Agnes Dolan, who later become lord and lady Provost of Glasgow first met as members of which leisure group which used cycling trips to distribute political leaflets?

The Glasgow Clarion Scouts

When an article in The Socialist was deemed seditious which activist, the paper’s editor, took the blame and spent a year in prison?

Johnny Muir

In 1916, when factory workers went on strike in protest at dilution, several shop stewards were arrested and expelled from Glasgow to Edinburgh by police officers who claimed to be using powers granted under which act of parliament?

The Defence of the Realm Act

What was the name of the anti-war organisation founded in 1916 by the activists Helen Crawford and Alex Dolan

The women’s peace crusade

How many hours per week did the strikers who were attacked on Bloody Friday want the work week reduced to?

40

After their actions in the Bloody Friday riots, Willie Gallacher, James Murray and William McCartney were each imprisoned for three months – which trade unionist received a sentence of five months?

Emanuel Shinwell

General Knowledge

Venezia is the Italian name for which city on the country’s Adriatic coast?

What’s the three-letter name for a long bench-like wooden seat with a back traditionally used by the congregation of a church?

Which British singer won an Oscar for Best Original Song for the 2012 film Skyfall?

Which style of jumper is named after an Irish island group in the mouth of Galway Bay?

Hannah Mills, who was one of the two flagbearers for Team GB at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics went on to win a gold medal in which sport?

The aim of the card game pontoon is to acquire cards which do not exceed the value of which number?

What is the name for the pigmented circular tissue at the front of the eye that gives the eye its colour?

The author and critic who is the sister of Margaret Drabbel is better known by which married name?

In the British armed forces, which bugle call traditionally played to signal the end of the day is used at remembrance events and military funerals?

Which herbivorous mainly nocturnal marsupial is native to the south-western part of Australia, particularly Rottnest Island?

In September 2022, William Ruto was sworn in as president of which East African country?

What adjective meaning outdated is the name of a famous cocktail?

Two museums in Brussels opened in 1999 and 2009 respectively celebrating which artist?

What long-running television show featuring performances from the UK singles chart was broadcast weekly between 1964 and 2006?

What word is used in geometry to describe a triangle with all three sides of different lengths?

The fairground ride where numerous electrified vehicles drive around an enclosure, sometimes called bumper cars, is commonly known by which name?

What adjective derived from a Latin word meaning ‘hump-backed’ is used in astronomy to describe the moon when it’s more than half but not fully illuminated?

Which British band had a hit single in 1992 with ‘Friday I’m In Love’?

ANSWERS

Venezia is the Italian name for which city on the country’s Adriatic coast?

Venice

What’s the three-letter name for a long bench-like wooden seat with a back traditionally used by the congregation of a church?

Pew

Which British singer won an Oscar for Best Original Song for the 2012 film Skyfall?

Adele

Which style of jumper is named after an Irish island group in the mouth of Galway Bay?

Aran

Hannah Mills, who was one of the two flagbearers for Team GB at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics went on to win a gold medal in which sport?

Sailing

The aim of the card game pontoon is to acquire cards which do not exceed the value of which number?

21

What is the name for the pigmented circular tissue at the front of the eye that gives the eye its colour?

Iris

The author and critic who is the sister of Margaret Drabbel is better known by which married name?

A.S Byatt

In the British armed forces, which bugle call traditionally played to signal the end of the day is used at remembrance events and military funerals?

The Last Post

Which herbivorous mainly nocturnal marsupial is native to the south-western part of Australia, particularly Rottnest Island?

Quokka

In September 2022, William Ruto was sworn in as president of which East African country?

Kenya

What adjective meaning outdated is the name of a famous cocktail?

Old fashioned

Two museums in Brussels opened in 1999 and 2009 respectively celebrating which artist?

Rene Magritte

What long-running television show featuring performances from the UK singles chart was broadcast weekly between 1964 and 2006?

Top of the Pops

What word is used in geometry to describe a triangle with all three sides of different lengths?

Scaline

The fairground ride where numerous electrified vehicles drive around an enclosure, sometimes called bumper cars, is commonly known by which name?

Dodgems

What adjective derived from a Latin word meaning ‘hump-backed’ is used in astronomy to describe the moon when it’s more than half but not fully illuminated?

Gibbous

Which British band had a hit single in 1992 with ‘Friday I’m In Love’?

The Cure