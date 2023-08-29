It is not exactly clear whether Scotland's alcohol deaths are going up, down, or levelling off.
The latest data, for 2022, reveal a 2% year-on-year increase in alcohol-specific deaths - up by 31 - but this is not considered "statistically significant".
But for those who lost their lives - and their loved ones - it is a very real, and avoidable, tragedy.
READ MORE: Alcohol deaths at 15-year high in Scotland as drinking overtakes drugs
Depending on how you view them, the figures appear to signal both a reset and a change.
Once again, alcohol deaths outnumber those from drug misuse. Until 2018 - when drug deaths pulled ahead - this had been the norm.
Back in the year 2000, there were 1,144 alcohol deaths to 292 drug deaths; last year the difference was 225.
But the statistics also paint a picture of a generational gulf in alcohol harm.
Between 1994 and 2014, alcohol-specific mortality rates were consistently highest in the 45 to 64 age group.
Over the past decade, this has largely shifted into the 65 to 74 bracket.
CASE STUDY: 'I had worked every day since I was 16, then...nothing. So I started drinking'
At the same time, the mortality rate from alcohol among the over-75s - on a par with the 25-44 age group as recently as 2011 - is now more than twice as high.
As a growing number of young people have cut back or shunned alcohol altogether, older adults - with more entrenched drinking habits - appear to have spiralled.
Covid lockdowns were blamed for "polarising" drinking habits with evidence indicating that while low to moderate drinkers reduced, heavier drinkers consumed more - tipping those already at risk into fatal liver disease.
The first year after minimum unit pricing (MUP) came into force, alcohol deaths fell by 10%, only to rebound again as 2020 and the pandemic struck.
They have now increased for three years in a row, although there are hopes that we may now be plateauing.
READ MORE: Minimum unit pricing, liver disease, and alcohol deaths
It may seem confounding that alcohol deaths can increase in number even as MUP is hailed as a life-saving intervention, but modelling which compared patterns in Scotland against MUP-free England as a control population suggests that the policy has avoided around 150 deaths per year on average since its introduction.
In other words, the situation would have been much worse without it.
Inevitably, however, counting hypothetical deaths-that-never-happened is a harder sell to MUP sceptics that a straightforward reduction.
The question is, what next? Campaigners argue that MUP - set over a decade ago and blunted by inflation - must increase to continue having any effect.
READ MORE: Is alcohol heading for the same marketing curbs as tobacco?
There is also a push for marketing restrictions as part of an effort to reduce children's exposure to alcohol advertising and the "normalisation" of Scotland's drinking culture, including through cigarette-style health warnings on packaging.
Others argue that only by tackling alcohol with the same urgency as the drug deaths crisis will we see the sustained, downward trend we need.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here