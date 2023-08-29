Mr Lawson, who chairs Edinburgh-based Burness Paull, was certainly not suggesting things have been anything other than challenging amid the difficult economic conditions of recent times.

Activity in the corporate and real estate markets had been “subdued” during the firm’s most recent financial year, chiefly because of uncertainty over where interest rates would end up, following a flurry of rises by the Bank of England to get a grip of runaway inflation.

However, now that the consensus among economists seems to be that the base rate will peak at 5.75% later this year (the interest rate currently stands at 5.25% following 14 consecutive rises), Mr Lawson believes this has provided the kind of certainty that those involved in deal-making crave.

Equally, he would appear to be taking the recent upheaval in the housebuilding market in his stride. The higher cost of borrowing is undoubtedly making life significantly more difficult for homeowners and those seeking to get on to the property ladder and, with the expectation that rates will stay higher for longer, that situation is not going to change meaningfully from a consumer perspective any time soon.

But from a corporate standpoint, Mr Lawson said there are reasons to be optimistic about long-term outlook, simply because there remains a lack of housing in Scotland.

Mr Lawson, whose firm reported a 6% rise in turnover to £83.2 million for the year to July 31, is similarly upbeat about Scotland’s prospects in the energy sector, both on the renewable front and the North Sea, where activity has resurged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Burness Paull recently moved to a new, state-of-the-art office in Aberdeen, where Mr Lawson reported the market had been “re-energised”.