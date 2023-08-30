Plans for a major new whisky storage warehouse in Scotland have been approved.
The site at Throsk got the green light from Stirling Council subject to conditions and a legal agreement being signed.
The development at Bandeath Industrial Estate, on behalf of Ian Macleod Distillers (IMD), will house a suite of modern buildings. It is anticipated that 40 jobs will be created once the development is delivered.
The facility will provide additional capacity for the company’s operations across Scotland, it said.
It comprises nine whisky maturation warehouses, a blend centre with associated tank farm, and a well-equipped office building.
Casks from IMD’s distilleries will be filled and matured at the site, augmenting the company’s existing warehouse storage capacity.
The distilleries are Rosebank in Falkirk, Glengoyne in Stirlingshire, and Tamdhu in Knockando on Speyside.
It said that, in time, blended and single malt whisky will be transported by road tanker to IMD’s bottling facility in Broxburn. Once packaged, the products will be sold in the UK and exported to the US, Europe, and Far East, benefiting the Scottish economy.
In addition to the creation of 40 jobs when the development is completed, it is anticipated that construction will employ 55 people.
It said that, where possible, local companies will be selected for the design and construction of the complex.
The provision of apprenticeships by contractors will form part of the assessment of its suitability.
Mike Younger, finance director at IMD, said: "This new development at Bandeath will provide additional capacity to support our operations across Scotland.
"Through broadening capacity in our spirit supply chain there will be a clear beneficial impact to this business and the local and national economy. We welcome the opportunity to provide employment opportunities during construction and when the project is finally built."
He added: "As part of our broader commitment to addressing climate change and delivering net zero, the facility will be highly sustainable and have minimal environmental impact. We will respect the rich biodiversity of its location by the River Forth.
"We would like to thank the community for its support of our proposals and look forward to continuing to engage with them as the scheme progresses."
