The builders of one of Scotland’s largest housing developments have hailed a landmark decision that will allow the project to move forward.
Stirling Council has supported the section 75 agreement for Durieshill, allowing Springfield Properties to progress with the major housing development which will contribute £37m to the area in planning gain.
The section 75 agreement, which is part of the planning process, requires Springfield to make a financial contribution to the council to be used for improving local infrastructure.
Following "well-publicised delays", it was discussed at a special meeting of Stirling Council committee meeting last week and approved by the council’s planning committee today.
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties, said: “Today marks a milestone moment for Durieshill and we would like to thank the council officials who have worked hard to help us reach this point.
“Our plans will see a fantastic new village being built, with much-needed new homes alongside schools, shops, and services such as new cafes.
"The development will also provide opportunities for over 400 jobs and apprenticeships, injecting money into the local economy and making a huge contribution to the area.”
Durieshill, which secured initial planning consent four years ago, will see the creation of 3,000 homes near Stirling.
Delivered over 30 years, it will include "everything a self-sustaining community needs to flourish" including energy efficient private and affordable homes, a primary and secondary school and opportunities for small businesses such as cafes, shops and dentists.
More than half of the site will be woodland, community landscaping, allotments, amenity space and pocket parks, and the hills across the site will remain undeveloped protecting historical views of Stirling.
The entire travel network at Durieshill prioritises sustainable travel and promotes health and well-being – cycling, walking and public transport are made preferable throughout the village and the network connects more widely to established paths, cycle paths and main routes to Stirling and beyond.
Innes Smith, added: “Durieshill represents a game-changing development for Stirling and will allow us to deliver a thriving community for generations to enjoy.
"Whilst it has taken a long time for us to reach this point, we are looking forward to working closely with Stirling Council as we move forward and make our vision a reality.”
