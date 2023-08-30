Cornerstone Business Agents, which is handling the “retirement sale” of Four Bags Full on a freehold basis, declared “huge potential exists for new owners to take over and boost trade immediately with extended opening hours”.

It said the price is £115,000, “plus stock at valuation”.

Cornerstone added: “The business has been in our client’s hands since 2017. Prior to that, the business had been in [the] previous owner’s hands for 18 years. The shop has traded as a successful wool shop and haberdashery for [the] last 25 years.

“The business is run at present on a deliberately low-key basis, trading on a Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to individually suit our client, who is a sole trader with no staff assistance. The business is very popular with customers from the Musselburgh area as well as further afield to include Edinburgh.”

Commenting on the location of the wool shop and haberdashery, Cornerstone said: “Four Bags Full is located on the east side of North High Street. Musselburgh is the largest town in East Lothian on the coast of the Firth of Forth, five miles east of Edinburgh city centre.

“The town boasts an ever-expanding population of around 22,000 and is linked to Scotland’s capital via the main A1 routing and also by its two railway stations. Musselburgh is very much seen as a town in its own right but more and more the town is viewed as a suburb of an ever-expanding Edinburgh.”