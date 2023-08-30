A wool shop and haberdashery in Musselburgh has been put up for sale.
Cornerstone Business Agents, which is handling the “retirement sale” of Four Bags Full on a freehold basis, declared “huge potential exists for new owners to take over and boost trade immediately with extended opening hours”.
It said the price is £115,000, “plus stock at valuation”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Inspiring tale as numbers highlight Brexit's destructive force
Cornerstone added: “The business has been in our client’s hands since 2017. Prior to that, the business had been in [the] previous owner’s hands for 18 years. The shop has traded as a successful wool shop and haberdashery for [the] last 25 years.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
“The business is run at present on a deliberately low-key basis, trading on a Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to individually suit our client, who is a sole trader with no staff assistance. The business is very popular with customers from the Musselburgh area as well as further afield to include Edinburgh.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Things are not adding up Ms Badenoch. Do you need a calculator?
Commenting on the location of the wool shop and haberdashery, Cornerstone said: “Four Bags Full is located on the east side of North High Street. Musselburgh is the largest town in East Lothian on the coast of the Firth of Forth, five miles east of Edinburgh city centre.
“The town boasts an ever-expanding population of around 22,000 and is linked to Scotland’s capital via the main A1 routing and also by its two railway stations. Musselburgh is very much seen as a town in its own right but more and more the town is viewed as a suburb of an ever-expanding Edinburgh.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here