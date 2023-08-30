A town council meeting in Grangemouth was abandoned after councillors were threatened with execution in a debate over so-called '20 minute neighbourhoods'.
Falkirk Council is looking to reduce car usage and promote active travel, but the proposals have proved controversial.
More than 140 people attended Bowhouse Community Centre on Friday evening to discuss the plans, in what was billed as a "full and frank discussion" but it appears the meeting was overtaken by conspiracy theorists.
The Falkirk Herald reports that councillors were accused of “genocide” for allowing the introduction of 5G masts, branded fascists and threatened with execution.
Read More: What are 15 minute cities and why are they part of the Culture Wars?
The concept of '20 minute neighbourhoods' or '15 minute cities' has been adopted by online conspiracy theorists as a plan to imprison people within their own communities.
Falkirk District Action Group (FDAG), who helped to promote the meeting, withdrew support from Falkirk Unbound, the campaign group which organised the event, due to the nature of it.
Founder member Sharron McKean told the Falkirk Herald: "I wouldn’t call it a meeting – it was a protest. I was absolutely disgusted at the way the councillors were treated – they were thrown to the wolves.
Read More: Humza Yousaf defends Glasgow leader Susan Aitken on City Region power transfer
Councillor Siobhan Paterson (Labour) and Cllr James Bundy (Conservative) accepted the invitation to attend the meeting.
The former said: "There absolutely is an appetite to know more about 20-minute neighbourhoods because there are still a lot of unknowns. I was optimistic about the meeting but disappointed with how things went and at the level of aggression that went unchallenged.
"Given what happened to Jo Cox and David Amess threats of violence are not acceptable.
“They are real examples of the dangers of that kind of rhetoric. It shouldn’t be taken lightly – it should be challenged.”
Councillor Bundy said: “When the active travel strategy was being discussed by council, I raised concerns about the council adopting anti-car rhetoric and I stand by that.
"But the conduct of the meeting on Friday is not a way to convince people that cars still have a part to play in Falkirk’s future.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here