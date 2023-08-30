Plans have been lodged for nearly 300 student flats at a city centre site that had been earmarked for new homes.
Vita Group has lodged plans with CDA architects and Turley for the purpose built student accommodation at New Waverley North in Edinburgh in place of an approved plan for nearly 90 build to rent homes.
The developer said the new plan comes in response to the Scottish Government’s rent freeze, which is a measure partly aimed at easing cost of living pressures.
The previous permission covered 87 homes including three townhouses, and the new application is for 289 student bedrooms, three affordable townhouses and one commercial unit.
Vita Group said: “The site benefits from planning permission for residential development.
“Until recently the intention had been to build out this permission as ‘build to rent’ (BTR) residential accommodation.
“Interest in the site for BTR accommodation was withdrawn, however, when the Scottish Government introduced a ‘rent freeze’ from September 2022.
“The intention is to largely retain the building envelope of the consented development on the site.”
READ MORE: Green light for 3,000 homes
Documents continued: “Student accommodation provides a viable alternative to the consented build to rent use.
“There is an established need for additional purpose-built student accommodation in Edinburgh which the site is situated well to serve in proximity to the University of Edinburgh Academic buildings and other UoE Student Accommodation.
“Vita Student, the group’s most established offering, is widely recognised as an industry-leading student living brand which currently operates across 16 cities in the UK. Edinburgh is one of these cities, already home to a Vita Student residence in Fountainbridge and a second due to open soon in Leith.”
Scots legal giant Burness Paull addresses major issue
The chairman of Scottish law firm Burness Paull has signalled hope of an improvement in corporate deal activity now there is more certainty over where interest rates will plateau, following a recent flurry of increases to combat soaring inflation.
Peter Lawson said the surge in the base rate, which has increased from 0.1% in December 2021 to the current 5.25%, has in recent months weighed on transaction levels because there was no visibility over the level at which rates would peak.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel