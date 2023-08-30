In this ultimate guide, we'll share valuable tips to help you keep winning and avoid scams. Plus, we'll reveal the factors that led us to choose these sites as the cream of the crop. Whether you're looking for sports tickets, concert passes, or theater tickets, we've got you covered.

So let's dive in and make sure you get the best deals while betting on your favorite teams and enjoying your favorite sporting events!

NationWideTickets - Best for Nationwide Events SuperStar - Best for Premium Tickets AwesomeSeating - Best for Seating Selection TicketNetwork - Best for Extensive Ticket Variety TickPick - Best for No-Hidden-Fee Pricing TicketLiquidator - Best for Discounted Tickets

Best Sports Ticket Sites in 2023

If you're looking to buy sports tickets for any upcoming major sporting events, you've come to the right place. These ticket sellers offer access to a wide range of sporting events, from local sports like college football and basketball to major sports events like the Super Bowl or World Series. Additionally, they cater to various sports categories, including horse racing and more. Keep reading to find the best ticket options for your favorite sports and events.

Nationwide Tickets - Best for Nationwide Events

This resale ticket platform offers a wide range of event categories, including concerts, sports, and theater shows. It's not limited to just US events; you can also find tickets for world series and international events in countries like England and Ireland. With Nationwide Tickets, you can conveniently purchase and resell tickets right from your location for events happening around the world.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Not only for US events

Has a 100% money-back guarantee

Offers a refund service

Cons:

Might be more expensive

Key Features

They offer refunds for cancellations, valid tickets for entry, and even seats together if you're with friends and family. Plus, they make sure your tickets are delivered in time for the big game or event! And the best part? They've got a massive selection of events, from NFL, MLB, and NBA games to concerts and even Broadway shows!

Fees

While the website states that "Ticket prices may be above or below face value," specific fees may not be explicitly mentioned on their site. However, it's not uncommon to find some fees included in the ticket prices. So, if you notice a distinct price during your purchase, don't worry; it's all part of the process.

Reviews and Ratings

Most of the reviews are rated a solid 4.9 stars on various platforms. Customers love their easy ticket-buying process, making it easy to secure your spot at your favorite show. With their 100% money-back guarantee, you can rest assured that your purchase is safe and reliable.

Guarantee or Refund Policy

With their 100% money-back guarantee, you can buy sports tickets and rest assured your ticket is secure. You can easily claim a refund if the event gets canceled or postponed without a rescheduled date. Just contact their customer service team and return the ticket if required.

SuperStar - Best for Premium Tickets

They've got it all: sports games, Broadway shows, and so much more! They're all about making your buying experience simple. SuperStar partners with trusted suppliers to bring you the best deals out there. Plus, their review team is made of live event enthusiasts and ticket sellers who work hard to help you save.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

100% valid

Money-back guarantee

Amazing customer service

Cons:

Doesn't offer refunds, exchanges, or cancellations

Key Features

With a team of agents ready to assist and a guarantee for authentic and timely tickets, you can rest assured that your ticket-buying experience will be smooth and worry-free. SuperStar also offers a 125% money-back guarantee in case of any issues. You’ll get access to an extensive inventory of tickets for various events, including the ones that are hard to find.

Fees

SuperStar is here to save you from those extra charges that often come with ticket purchases. They proudly declare on their site, "No Service Fees. Ever." SuperStar has already saved customers millions with lower prices and no hidden fees.

Reviews and Ratings

Overall, SuperStar is an excellent online ticket provider, offering access to an extensive inventory of premium tickets for various sporting events. Most customers appreciate the assurance of receiving 100% authentic tickets delivered on time. The 125% money-back guarantee is also a great perk, ensuring customer satisfaction. However, there are no refunds, exchanges, or cancellations, and customers may need to contact sellers directly for refunds in certain situations.

Guarantee or Refund Policy

SuperStar promises authenticity and prompt delivery of all tickets. If, for any reason, your confirmed tickets are not available, they'll substitute them with comparable or better tickets at no extra cost. On top of that, SuperStar offers a 125% money-back guarantee in case of any issues.

However, it's important to note that there are no refunds, exchanges, or cancellations. In the event of a postponement, they will honor the tickets for the rescheduled date. But if an event is canceled without a rescheduled date, you must contact the seller for a refund.

Keep in mind that returning tickets to sellers in such cases, along with shipping and handling charges, will be at your own expense, as SuperStar does not take on the responsibility of issuing refunds.

AwesomeSeating - Best for Seating Selection

AwesomeSeating offers a wide range of tickets for events happening all around the country, providing customers with convenience and ease in their ticket search. With positive reviews attesting to their authenticity and reliability, you can be sure that all the tickets they offer are legit. Plus, their efficient online purchase process ensures that you won't break a sweat while securing your premium tickets.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Friendly customer service

Legit tickets

Covers a ton of events

Cons:

Expensive

Key Features

As a major ticket reseller with strong connections, AwesomeSeating guarantees authentic and dependable tickets for over 60 thousand events. According to multiple AwesomeSeating reviews, one standout feature is their exceptional customer service. With a contact center open from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m., they are always ready to assist you and ensure all your questions are answered.

Fees

Unlike primary brokers, who sell tickets at face value, secondary brokers add a markup price to make a profit on individual tickets. This means you might pay more than the original ticket price, especially with added service fees.

Some customers have complained about paying double the ticket's original value, only realizing it upon ticket delivery. While this may be frustrating, remember that secondary brokers provide access to premium seats even for sold-out events, making it worth considering for your desired seating selection.

Reviews and Ratings

Customers appreciate the excellent customer service, ensuring all inquiries are promptly addressed. With a vast library of over 60 thousand events, customers can easily find the perfect one to attend. While some reviews mention high ticket prices, it's crucial to understand the pricing method of secondary brokers, which may include markups and service fees. Nonetheless, delivery issues are rare, ensuring a smooth ticket-purchasing process.

Guarantee or Refund Policy

In the unfortunate event of a cancellation, you'll receive a full refund if the tickets have been delivered (excluding delivery charges). If your event is canceled entirely without a rescheduled date, you'll get a 100% refund, excluding shipping costs. The company values its customers and promises to coordinate with the ticket supplier to provide a full refund, excluding delivery fees.

TicketNetwork - Best for Extensive Ticket Variety

Founded in 2002, this verified marketplace offers various tickets for sports, concerts, and theater events. With over 100,000 events listed on their platform, you're sure to find what you're looking for. TicketNetwork ensures you're in good hands by backing all tickets with their 100% money-back guarantee, making your ticket-buying experience worry-free.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Has a 100% money-back guarantee

24/7 customer service

Pay for tickets over time with Affirm

Cons:

Fees can sometimes reach 15% or more per order

Key Features

Their Promotions section offers fans a sweet deal of $25 off when they spend $150 or more on their next purchase. Apply the promo code "TNTIX25" during checkout and enjoy the discount. TicketNetwork recently partnered with Affirm, allowing customers to space out their ticket payments. You can secure those coveted event passes without breaking the bank!

Fees

According to some customer reviews, you might encounter service fees of around 15% to 33% of the subtotal added to your order. This information will also not be shown until checkout, so look at the price increase before checking out. On top of that, potential delivery costs could also apply.

Reviews and Ratings

Based on most reviews, TicketNetwork is deemed as legit as other resale markets on the site. They offer security, transparent buyer guarantees, and various perks to make your ticket-buying experience enjoyable. While some customers find their prices higher than competitors, they offer occasional discounts that can improve your experience.

Guarantee or Refund Policy

In case of any delivery issues, the seller is penalized, and customers receive a refund greater than 100% to make up for the inconvenience. The site boasts a 100% money-back guarantee backed by professional ticket-selling companies and trusted sellers. If an event is permanently canceled, a refund will be issued.

TickPick - Best for No-Hidden-Fee Pricing

While it may not have the same volume as other sites, TickPick's unique platform allows you to bid on prices, giving you more control over ticket costs. Since 2011, TickPick.com has been a reliable and safe ticket sales website, offering a refreshing approach with no hidden fees. With an A+ rating on BBB.org and a 4.4 out of 5-star customer rating, TickPick is a trustworthy option for hassle-free ticket buying.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Bidding format can score better deals

No fees

Great algorithms

Cons:

Not as much traffic as other sites like Vivid Seats

Key Features

They guarantee the best prices compared to other ticket sites and have been a legitimate, safe platform since 2011. Plus, there are no hidden fees, unlike many other ticket websites that charge 30% service fees. With an A+ rating on BBB.org and a 4.4 out of 5 stars, you can trust TickPick for a transparent and hassle-free ticket-buying experience.

Fees

Unlike most ticket sites that charge hefty service fees of up to 30%, TickPick offers a refreshing no-hidden-fee pricing policy. Their main feature is transparency, ensuring you get the best ticket value without any unpleasant surprises during checkout.

Reviews and Ratings

TickPick boasts outstanding reviews and ratings across various platforms. On Google, they've earned a stellar 4.4-star rating with 213 reviews, while competitors like StubHub and SeatGeek lag at 2.8 and 2.9 stars. Their iOS app receives a remarkable 4.8 out of 5-star rating, the best in the ticketing industry, while the Droid app stands strong at 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google Play. TickPick actively responds to negative feedback, showcasing their dedication to customer satisfaction.

Guarantee or Refund Policy

In the unlikely event of any issues, TickPick is ready to provide replacements of equal or superior value. Moreover, a full refund is guaranteed if an event gets canceled, while tickets purchased for postponed or rescheduled events are honored.

TicketLiquidator - Best for Discounted Tickets

As one of the leading names in the ticket-buying market, TicketLiquidator offers a wide range of tickets for live music performances, sports events, theater shows, conferences, and more. With over 17 years of experience, they have a vast network of sellers, providing one of the largest online inventories of sports, theater, and concert tickets. Plus, they can get you tickets that are hard to find elsewhere, making your sports ticket-buying experience hassle-free and enjoyable.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

100% money-back guarantee

Has a ticket protection program

Has great prices

Cons:

Can't cancel and refund tickets on certain events

Key Features

They offer some of the best tickets and seats at reasonable prices, and their website is easy to use. Whether you're either buying tickets or selling tickets, TicketLiquidator provides a seamless experience. Most tickets can be delivered electronically for convenience. While some customers worry about fake tickets, TicketLiquidator has a guarantee to protect you.

Fees

While their service fees are 25%, it's understandable, given the additional costs sellers incur. When purchasing from other sellers, the dealers often pay face value and a reasonable markup fee.

Reviews and Ratings

Many customers have had positive experiences with TicketLiquidator, praising the prompt customer service and ability to find great tickets for top events. Although discounts and bundles are not frequent, they still offer some of the best deals on sports tickets and other events.

Guarantee or Refund Policy

With their extra guarantee for physical tickets, you'll get a refund if the ticket is not authentic or arrives late. They prioritize customer satisfaction; you will find a few negative reviews about fake tickets. TicketLiquidator's active ticket scouting team closely monitors ticket authenticity, preventing fraud attempts and making your ticket-buying experience safe and secure.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Sports Ticket Site

We based our decisions on several important factors that are essential for a smooth ticket-buying experience. These are not just limited to the mentioned sites; they apply to any site you come across.

If you want to know more about these factors and ensure you make the right choice, keep reading! We'll guide you through the ins and outs of finding the best sports ticket sites that match your needs.

Reputation and Reliability

Not all ticket websites are created equal. To avoid scams, it's smart to do some detective work on the company behind the site. You can turn to trusted sources like the Better Business Bureau, where real users share their experiences and give you valuable insights. Look for that BBB accreditation, as it's a strong sign that the business is legit and takes good care of its customers.

Ticket Availability and Selection

Not all tickets are created equal, and they can vary greatly. While general admissions are often more affordable, they may offer seats farther from the main attraction. If you want the best seats, be prepared to spend a bit more. However, there are various other ticket types to consider beyond the usual suspects. A few of them are listed below:

General admission: Offers access to the event without assigned seating.

Offers access to the event without assigned seating. Reserved seating: Guarantees specific seats for the event.

Guarantees specific seats for the event. Multi-day pass: Grants entry to multiple days of an event or festival.

Grants entry to multiple days of an event or festival. Single-day pass: Allows access to a single day of an event.

Allows access to a single day of an event. VIP: Provides premium perks and exclusive access.

Provides premium perks and exclusive access. Tickets at the door: Available for purchase on the day of the event.

Available for purchase on the day of the event. Mobile tickets: Delivered and accessed through a mobile device.

Delivered and accessed through a mobile device. Family pass: Designed for a group of family members or friends.

Designed for a group of family members or friends. Season tickets: Provides entry to a series of events over a season.

Provides entry to a series of events over a season. Standing or Seated: Choose between standing or sitting during the event.

Choose between standing or sitting during the event. Price Banding: Tickets are grouped into price ranges based on location.

Tickets are grouped into price ranges based on location. Concessions: Discounted tickets for specific groups (students, seniors, etc.).

Pricing and Fees

Ticket prices can sometimes get outrageously high, like that jaw-dropping $115,900 someone paid to witness the 2017 NBA Finals live. Now, unless you're a superfan or a billionaire, that's just not practical. So, here's the game plan: always compare prices and snatch up the best deals you can find. Keep your eyes open for any extra fees, especially when dealing with secondary sellers.

Customer Service and Support

Life is full of surprises, and sometimes, that includes event cancellations or changes that catch us off guard. It's frustrating, we know. But don't worry! Having a solid customer support team on your side can be a total game-changer. Whether dealing with the event organizer directly, a secondary seller, or a third-party website, great customer service is your ticket to stress-free problem-solving. They'll have your back, sort out refunds, and lend a hand whenever you need it.

Loyalty Programs or Rewards

If you're a regular at certain sports ticket websites, they'll treat you like the VIP you are. Exclusive perks, rewards, and sweet deals might come your way as a big thank-you for sticking around. And even if you're new to the scene, they'll try to win you over with tempting loyalty programs. Trust us, it's a win-win situation! Not only do these programs give you access to great prices, but they might also land you in the best seats in the house. Plus, you'll get the inside scoop on ticket releases; you can snatch your sports tickets before anyone else.

Real-Time Event Updates and Announcements

Stay ahead of the game by choosing a ticket website that keeps you in the loop with real-time updates. Life can get hectic, and you don't want to miss out on epic sports events. With those timely notifications, you can be on top of everything, even during your busiest moments. So, when you're on the hunt for the best sports ticket site, go for the one that's got your back with accurate and up-to-the-minute event updates.

Tips for Buying Sports Tickets Online

If you're a beginner in buying sports tickets online, don't worry! We've got some handy tips for choosing the best sports ticket sites.

These tips will ensure a smooth and secure ticket-buying experience, whether you're looking for tickets to a local sporting event or a major international championship like the Super Bowl, World Cup, or March Madness. By following these tips, you can avoid counterfeit tickets and get the best value deals for the most thrilling sports events in your area or anywhere else in the world.

Plan Ahead and Research

Prices can be all over the place, especially for big games like MLS or MLB matches. So, start planning ahead and do some digging. Figure out how many tickets you need and what type works for you. Consider where to get them, as some sites sell tickets directly, and others act as middlemen.

Here's a tip: the longer you wait, the higher the prices might go, so secure those seats early before they vanish.

Compare Prices and Deals

With all these websites waving discounts and resale deals, it's easy to get lost. Some might have tickets at a steal, while others raise prices. So, here's what you need to do: compare, compare, compare!

Use sites like Ticket-Compare.com to sort through the options and crunch the numbers. After that, you can easily decide whether or not to go through with the purchase.

Check for Secure Payment Options

Trusting your money with online ticket purchases can be nerve-wracking. All the websites we've handpicked use the latest security tech, like SSL encryption, to keep your transactions safe and sound. We've done the legwork to ensure you get what you paid for. So sit back, relax, and cheer your heart out without any worries.

Read Reviews and Testimonials

Who better to ask than fellow fans who've been in your shoes? Check out reviews and testimonials from other ticket buyers on those sports ticket websites. They've been there, done that, and can tell you the real deal. No more guessing games; you can get the lowdown on the ticket sites you can trust and those you should steer clear of.

Be Aware of Ticket Policies, Additional Fees, and Guarantees

Don't just scroll past them like those lengthy terms and conditions you never bother with. Take a moment to read through them carefully because, let's be real, buying tickets online is a big deal. Understanding those policies can save you from surprises, like hidden fees and unexpected refund procedures.

Consider Package Deals or Bundles

Not only do bundles help companies save on marketing, but they're also a sweet deal for you. Who doesn't love getting more bang for their buck? You can even hook your friends and family up with the same awesome experience!

Subscribe to Ticket Alerts

These sites have their own versions of ticket alerts. These alerts keep you in the loop, so you'll know when the best deals drop, when bundles are up for grabs, and even when those hot tickets are back in stock. This makes buying sports tickets quicker and stress-free – just as ticket hunting should be!

Sports Ticket Sites FAQs

No matter your questions about sports tickets, selling tickets, and more, we've got you covered. From finding the best value tickets to understanding service fees, we'll provide the answers you need to make the most of your sports event experience.

What's the Difference Between Primary and Secondary Sellers?

In the primary ticket market, you buy tickets sold for the first time at face value set by the event provider, but you may still encounter service fees during checkout. On the other hand, the secondary ticket market, like Vivid Seats, offers tickets that were resold after being purchased from the primary market, often at prices adjusted according to demand.

How Can I Ensure the Authenticity of the Tickets Purchased From These Sites?

First, call the venue to confirm the section, seat number, and show start time. While they can't verify the barcode, they can provide essential information. Also, check the seller's address and phone number to avoid scammers. Always verify the web address of the resale ticket seller, as scammers create fake websites that resemble authentic ones.

Another reliable way to purchase tickets is to use sites with a verification process. Lastly, pay attention to the details and always buy tickets only from reputable sources.

What Happens if the Event Is Canceled or Rescheduled?

If the event organizer cancels the event, you will receive a full refund for your tickets. No action is required to obtain a refund in case of cancellation. However, if you bought your tickets directly from the event organizer or another primary ticket seller or retailer, you may benefit from additional consumer protections as required by regulations.

Are There Any Hidden Fees or Additional Charges to Be Aware of?

Yes, there are hidden fees or additional charges to be aware of. It's essential to be informed about these fees to avoid any surprises. Additional charges may include delivery fees, order processing fees, facility charges, and taxes. It's always best to read the fine print carefully, as most fees are clearly stated there.

Can I Get a Refund if I Can't Attend the Event?

Unfortunately, most event tickets are non-refundable, especially for personal reasons. However, there are exceptions, and tickets may be refunded if the event is canceled or postponed. If you cannot attend an event, it's worth trying to contact the ticket seller to inquire about the possibility of a refund. While there are no guarantees, they may be able to assist you depending on the circumstances.

Is It Safe to Provide My Credit Card Information on These Sites?

Rest assured that the ticket sites mentioned in this article are guaranteed safe and secure for online payments. You can make your purchase without worrying about being scammed.

Conclusion

Whether roaring for your favorite team, jamming to live music, or enjoying a captivating performance, these top sports ticket sites are there for you. We have shared valuable tips to ensure your safety, help you save money, and have provided insights into how we selected these sports ticket websites. With guaranteed authenticity and a chance to secure seats for your dream events, these sites offer a smooth purchasing experience. So start planning your next sports fan adventure and make your dreams a reality!