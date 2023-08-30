From getting to grips with advancing technologies to adapting to new ways of working, more and more businesses and individuals realise upskilling and reskilling is essential.

That means for any employer looking to source new skills, plan ahead or attract new talent in a competitive jobs market, training and development can be an essential ingredient to success.

As the national skills agency, Skills Development Scotland (SDS) supports businesses to grow through the development of their people.

SDS’s Skills for Growth service works with businesses to identify their workforce requirements and realise their potential by recognising, recruiting and developing the right people with the right skills in the right roles.

The fully-funded service helps employers create a detailed Employer Action Plan with guidance towards training, funding and local business support.

One company to benefit from SDS support is Astrak, which has been providing earth moving equipment for over 18 years, supplying undercarriage and parts for track machinery to all industry sectors.

The company, based in Kirkcaldy, has seen rapid growth, now employing over 100 people, and made use of SDS’s Skills for Growth service to take its next steps.

John Wyllie, Group Operations Manager for Astrak, said: “The company had been growing fast and it was time to become investors in people. We have great people working for us and we wanted to help them develop within the company.

“Sometimes, if there was an opening for a senior position, we would hire from the outside and that’s something we wanted to change. We thought it was important to give people already working for Astrak the opportunity to advance in their careers and Skills for Growth helped us figure that out and put plans in place.”

Through Skills for Growth, a plan was developed for Astrak to help their workforce reach their full potential. Focus areas included communication and creating a personal development plan.

John said: “One of the changes we made was in the way we train people. Before we would follow a buddy system for new employees to learn the job. Now we use a competency-based system instead.

“This, alongside the personal development plan, is ensuring that every person has a clear career path. Every six months they meet with their trainer and discuss development, goals, and any other ideas they may have.”

The firm worked with SDS Employer Engagement Executive Kathryn Hill, leading to them accessing a broad range of other support.

Kathryn said: “It has been great to be able to watch Astrak and how they have grown their workforce.

“They have engaged in so many schemes such at Modern and Graduate Apprenticeships and have also since engaged with Business Gateway and the Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service, all of which followed their use Skills for Growth.”

Businesses can learn more about the support available on the Employer Hub, a new web service from SDS which takes some of the key components of Skills for Growth and makes them available in easy-to-use self-service tools. It means that employers can now access informed expertise and support from SDS at all times, whether face to face or online

Marion Beattie, Head of Skills Growth and Inward Investment at SDS said: “This new part of the existing SDS website has been developed from input and consultation with employers and skilled advisers so businesses can identify the skills they need now and in the future.

“There’s a demand for flexible, online services, and the Employer Hub is easy to navigate, points users towards what further support is available and can help any business develop a skills plan that will support boost growth and productivity.

“The Employer Hub will continuously improve and grow with input and feedbackfrom the business community, with webinar activity and access to wider skills support so that employers can identify ways of

working smarter.”

Find out more at employers.sds.co.uk

Professional advice will shine a light on new pathways

RETURNING for its third year from 13-17 November, Scottish Careers Week aims to raise awareness of the career services available to people of all ages across the country.

Amidst the backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis, the climate emergency, demographic changes and advancing technologies – all changing how we work and the type of work we do – the campaign acts as a catalyst to help people make positive education and career choices.

With two months to go, Skills Development Scotland (SDS) is encouraging employers, education and partners to get involved in the week by organising or supporting events and activities.

Recent research on young people’s career ambitions from SDS found that 44% of young people cite a lack of work experience as a barrier preventing them from making progress in their chosen career, which was a particular issue for care experienced young people.

SDS is now providing additional community-based services at locations including Langside Library in Glasgow

Organisations looking to take part in Scottish Careers Week could respond to the findings by offering work placements, workplace visits, or mentoring during the campaign.

The new Scottish Careers Week toolkit provides more detail on how organisations, schools and career practitioners can get involved.

Growing significantly over the past two years, from 40 events in 2021 to over 210 last November, Scottish Careers Week has already reached thousands of people across the country, with plans for lots of activities again this November.

Previous years have seen an increase in both career events hosted in schools for pupils and local events for adults seeking employment or support.

Expert SDS careers advisers support people in every state secondary school and from a network of career centres across the country.

This year, SDS have also established new partnerships to provide additional community-based services, creating more opportunities for people to access support.

Sharon McIntyre, SDS’s Head of Career Information, Advice and Guidance Operations, said: “We understand this is a tough time for many people, with a variety of issues causing people to reflect on their current or future careers. We want people to know that career support is available year-round, across all communities and ages. During Scottish Careers Week, we hope to bring together as many partners and organisations as possible to raise the profile of those services.

“By working together, we can highlight opportunities and support available, and empower people across Scotland to make career choices which help them navigate challenging circumstances.”

Along with promoting the career services available, the campaign also provides an opportunity for employers to highlight their industries online and through events, providing career inspiration and helping shape their future workforce. Or to use the week as a focus to encourage your current workforce to train and upskill for their career development.

Organisations who are taking part this year can log any events they’ll host during Scottish Careers Week online with an events calendar coming in September.

People of all ages can access career support from SDS’s expert careers advisers in school, in centres and community locations across the country, online at My World of Work, or by phoning the helpline on 0800 917 8000.

Find out more about Scottish Careers Week at myworldofwork.co.uk/scottish-careers-week