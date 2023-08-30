Anger boiled over at a meeting to discuss plans for ‘20-minute neighbourhoods' - also known as '15-minute cities' - the idea that people should be able to access all the services they need within shortish walk from their homes.

The concept is meant to ensure town planners put people at the heart of communities, while also phasing out car use in favour of joined up walking, cycling and public transport routes.

But there has been a vociferous pushback against the plan, and not just in Falkirk.

Some consider it a dangerous infringement of civil liberties, with people fearing they will be monitored if they leave their 20-minute ghetto.

Cars will be tracked, they claim, and people’s movements subject to tolls and stoppages where once they could roam free.

Falkirk public meeting ends with 'execution' call

What are 15 minute cities and why are they part of the Culture Wars?

Falkirk District Action Group (FDAG), who helped to promote the meeting, withdrew support from Falkirk Unbound, the campaign group which organised the event, due to the nature of it.

Founder member Sharron McKean told the Falkirk Herald: "I wouldn’t call it a meeting – it was a protest. I was absolutely disgusted at the way the councillors were treated – they were thrown to the wolves.

