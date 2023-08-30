A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Following a report of homophobic comments a 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police Scotland had launched an investigation following an incident on the campaign trail for the Rutherglen by-election.

The Scottish Greens leader was taking part in a live TV interview when he was targeted by a passer-by.

The Scottish Greens later confirmed to the Herald that they were co-operating with Police Scotland in their investigation.