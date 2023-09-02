For the month of September, however, most are still running at full capacity with a range of special experiences and tastings waiting to be discovered.

Here's a list of ten of the very best where you can raise a glass to the end of summer.

Laphroaig

Port Ellen, Isle of Islay,

A visit to Islay, often referred to as Scotland’s ‘whisky island’, is true bucket list stuff for any drinks enthusiast, with big names including Ardbeg, Lagavulin and Laphroaig all producing a distinctly peaty malt.

For the remainder of the month, look out for a special ‘Uisge’ tour at the Laphroaig distillery which includes a hiking and history walk to visit its Kilbride water source, a picnic lunch and the chance to hand bottle 200ml of your favourite dram to take home.

Experience tours start from £18 with the Uisge tour starting from from £150.

Oban

Stafford Street, Oban

One of the smallest whisky distilleries in the country is located just 208 steps from Oban’s picturesque seafront.

Founded in 1793 by brothers Hugh and John Stevenson as the Oban Brewing Company, their first production was a ‘Cowbell Ale’ before going on to distil whisky the next year.

These days, a tour offers visitors three drams of whisky and the chance to view the still house, mill room and old filling store.

Tours start from £22.

Talisker

Carbost, Isle of Skye

Talisker is the oldest working distillery on the Isle of Skye with a dramatic view of the Cuilins which makes for an incredibly scenic day out.

After an extensive renovation project last year, the team now provides an immersive one-hour tour and tasting that explores its rich history and ends with a three-dram tasting of its award-winning single malts.

Tours start from £20.

Nc’nean

Drimmin, Lochaline

Accessible either by land or water taxi from Mull, this remote West Highland distillery is known for its experimental botanical spirits and a strong focus on sustainability.

Nc’nean was established in 2017 with a mission to create an organic whisky that could ‘exist in harmony with the planet’ with the smallest possible carbon footprint.

The classic tour includes samples of both spirits and complimentary cake with a look around the pioneering site.

Classic tours start from £12 with private experiences available for £50pp.

The Macallan

Easter Elchies, Craigellachie

This ultra-modern distillery, opened in 2018, sits just metres from The Macallan’s previous site on an expansive estate in Speyside.

The £140m project took over three years to perfect and now offers a truly remarkable range of visitor experiences.

A Doors Open Day on Saturday, September 23 will see the distillery invite members of the public along for an insight into 200 years of whisky making free of charge.

Tours start from £50.

Isle of Harris

Tarbert, Isle of Harris

It’s a little premature to include the Isle of Harris Distillery on our list, with their long-awaited Hearach single malt due to be released at the end of September, but a tour still provides a fascinating way to learn of how their signature Hebridean gin became a globally renowned brand.

It’s a relaxed and welcoming experience with one guest host at the distillery once stating: “Our guests may arrive as a visitor but I would like to think they'll leave as a distillery friend for life.”

Tours start from £17.50

Strathisla

Seafield Avenue, Keith

The ‘home of Chivas’ promises the perfect tour for an introduction to whisky making that flows from the distillation process in their production areas all the way through to the bonded warehouse where their casks mature.

The experience ends with a tasting of four whiskies which studies the relationship between Strathisla’s single malt and world-famous Chivas Regal blends.

Tours start from £20.

Cardhu

Knockando, Aberlour

Now the Speyside home of Johnnie Walker, Cardhu Distillery is one of the few that can place women firmly at the heart of its origin story thanks to two generations of the ‘resolute’ Cunningham family.

A full 'sensory' tour tells the story of Helen and Elizabeth Cunningham, who ran the distillery until it became the first to partner with John Walker & Sons.

The Cardhu Flavour Journey tour starts from £19

Isle of Raasay

Borodale House, Isle of Raasay

Claiming the title of the first legal distillery on the island after centuries of history rooted in illicit whisky production, a trip to the Isle of Raasay Distillery requires a short ferry journey from Skye.

Once firmly on land, a tour introduces visitors to the ‘people, passion, and processes' that make their single malt unique with a tasting to finish.

Tours start from £15

Highland Park

Holm Road, Kirkwall, Orkney

A ‘one-of-a-kind visit at the end of the world’, the Highland Park Distillery is found in Kirkwall.

Drawing inspiration from Orkney’s rugged landscape and Nordic folklore, the distillery runs a series of award-winning distillery tours that are as much a celebration of their island home as their range of single malts.

Tours start from £30