Star-gazers across Scotland are in for a treat this week as the rare super blue moon peaks.
The celestial event does not get its name from its colour but is instead referred to as 'blue' because it is the second full moon in one calendar month.
Most months only have one full moon, seeing sky watchers across Scotland spoilt this August.
With that said, here is everything you need to know about the super blue moon in Scotland.
When can I see the super blue moon in Scotland this week?
The super blue moon is set to peak at around 1:36 am (BST) on Thursday, August 31 but it should be visible throughout tonight (Wednesday, August 30), according to BBC Science Focus.
Royal Museums Greenwich adds that this will be the only super blue moon until May 31, 2026.
The next supermoon event will be on September 29, 2023, when the Harvest Moon rises.
What is the weather forecast for Scotland as the super blue moon peaks?
According to the Met Office, the weather in Scotland is to be rather dry this evening and throughout the early hours of Thursday until the afternoon.
However, conditions will continue to be cloudy, limiting views of the event.
Find out more about your local weather forecast by visiting the Met Office website.
Here's Luke with the latest forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/dnrUPFAbg4— Met Office (@metoffice) August 30, 2023
What causes a super blue moon and is it actually blue?
BBC Science Focus says that supermoons are caused by the ever-changing distances between the moon and Earth.
When the moon coincides with the perigee (when it is at its closest to the Earth), supermoons are formed.
The super blue moon isn't actually blue and is referred to as this because it is the second full moon in one calendar month.
The name is a metaphorical one and is used because of how rare it is - 'once in a blue moon'.
How to see the super blue moon as it peaks over Scotland this week
Those wishing to see the super blue moon should face in an east-southeast direction on August 30 from around 8:07 pm.
The sun will begin to set at around 7:51 pm, seeing the moon rise into the night sky.
Those with unobstructed views will be able to catch a glimpse of the 'moon effect' which makes the object seem bigger to the human eye.
Those with obstructed views will see the supermoon best at around 11 pm.
