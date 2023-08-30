Page/Park Architects has submitted a planning application to Glasgow City Council seeking permission to build 104 flats on brownfield land in the heart of Strathbungo.

Previously owned by the Arnold Clark car sales company, the land site near to 'Greek' Thomson's A-listed Moray Place.

The new apartment building, on Nithsdale Road, would be treated, the planning application says, as a "continuous terrace with pavilion ends".

In a planning statement, Page/Park writes: "The views from the railway bridge and Darnley Street to the north have been highly considered in the design development, ensuring the building has been designed in the round.

"Design development has led to a more formalised approach to the façade, using local symmetries and rhythms by grouping some key feature bays.

"Furthermore, the building perimeter has been simplified and massed to provide more usable amenity space.

"The proposal now includes south-facing balconies within the depth of the plan, assisting with the activation of the Nithsdale Drive elevation."

Projecting elements to the rear have also been rationalised, more closely speaking to the template laid out by nearby tenements.

The plans would complete Thomson's 19th-century Strathbungo masterplan, building out the street as originally intended while creating a series of courtyard squares to the rear.

The ends of the terrace would use deep brick reveals and pre-cast string courses to link the building to nearby Moray Place.

Moray Place was built in 1859 and is among the most attractive of the city's 19th century terraces and was Thomson’s first speculative development.

Thomson and his family lived in the first property in the two storey terrace of 10 houses from the building's completion to his death in 1875.

In 2017 concerned local groups called for Glasgow City Council to step in to preserve another Thomson building at 47 Nithsdale Street, which had fallen into serious disrepair.

The Strathbungo Society expressed concerns about the building, one of several by the famous Glasgow architect, including Moray Terrace and the Salisbury Quadrant tenement block.

The Nithsdale Street had acted as an undertakers and a carriage hirers but then lain empty for several years.