Unveiling an expert independent advisory board for economic growth, Mr Sarwar will set out his vision for “Scotland the brand”.

In a speech to a business audience in Glasgow, the Scottish Labour leader will claim that Holyrood’s 25-year focus on social policy has come at the expense of building a stronger economy.

He will tell business leaders that his party is “unashamedly a pro-business and pro-growth party”, and he is determined to “build an economic growth plan, first working with industry to road-test it in opposition, and then delivering it from day one in government, in tandem with the UK Government”.

Ahead of next week’s Programme for Government, Mr Sarwar will also warn that Scotland is being let down by “two failing governments... which are bad for business, bad for jobs, and bad for growth”.

Mr Sarwar will argue that economic growth must reach every part of Scotland with the opportunities for growth in Edinburgh and Glasgow very different to the opportunities in the Highlands, in the Borders, or in island communities.

The board of independent advisers have been tasked by Labour with providing impartial advice to Mr Sarwar and economy spokesperson Daniel Johnson, which the party will consider as it draws up its new economic growth strategy over the coming months.

The board includes Liz Cameron, CEO of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, Sandy Begbie, chief executive of Scottish Financial Enterprise and Fran Hegyi, chief executive of the Edinburgh International Festival.

Mr Sarwar will say that “social change and a strong economy” will be Scottish Labour’s guiding principles.

He will add: “Nearly a quarter of century on since devolution, our Scottish Parliament has overseen sweeping social change, but we have been very much a social policy parliament rather than an economic policy parliament.

“And that has let down Scottish employers, weakening our potential for growth.

“With the vast powers that Holyrood has and during a cost-of-living crisis – and let’s not forget, a cost-of-doing-business crisis – it’s vital that we debate how to deliver economic growth. That’s what Scottish businesses deserve.

“Not brinksmanship or constitutional uncertainty and gameplaying, but a government that uses the levers we have in Scotland to deliver growth, a government that understands what businesses want, and a government that works in partnership with business to deliver what’s best for Scotland. That is what Scottish Labour will prioritise.”

The Labour leader will point to “brand Scotland”, how the country can capitalise on its identity to promote Scottish exports and attract tourism and investment.

He will also highlight financial services and technology as key growth sectors and how Scotland cab become a world leader in clean energy.

He will say: “We have brought together an extraordinary array of leaders from Scotland’s business community who will bring a deep understanding of what businesses in Scotland need and will identify the emerging trends in the global economy which will help to attract investment and jobs into Scotland.

“This is made up of industry experts who will bring deep insight, knowledge and understanding so that we produce a growth plan which meets the needs of business and delivers for Scotland.

“We have brought together an extraordinary array of talent from the worlds of finance, energy, food and drink, arts and culture, and the trade union movement.

“Together, they have all delivered successful growth that has boosted Scotland’s economy, and faced business challenges that have required expert management.

“Over the coming months, Scottish Labour will formulate our economic growth plan, taking on board the independent advice we receive. I thank them all for their time and for sharing their knowledge.

“They all remain firmly independent, and that is as important for me as much as it is for them, because that is key to the partnership approach I want to take with business.

“This isn’t about party politics – this is about delivering for Scotland.”