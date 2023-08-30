Our Best Online Casino Real Money Sites

1. All British Casino – Fantastic Selection of Casino Games

Pros

Generous welcome bonus

Diverse selection of games

Many banking methods available

Cons

Not the easiest to navigate

All British Casino is one of the best online casino real money sites for players in the UK and several countries in Europe. It operates using licenses from the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. The casino offers a diverse selection of games, including popular slots, jackpots, Slingo games, table games, speciality games and live dealer games. Many popular software providers such as NetEnt, Evolution, Pragmatic Play and Play'n GO supply the games.

The casino offers a variety of banking options, including Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard and Trustly. At the real money online casino, players can enjoy around-the-clock support from the customer service team. It also has a generous 100% up to £100 offer for new players plus a 10% cashback. Although navigating through the casino site is not always the easiest thing to do, All British Casino is one of the best options for players looking to enjoy a diverse selection of games, a generous welcome bonus and regular promotions, and a responsive support team that can be contacted via live chat.

New players only. Max bonus is 100% up to £100. Min deposit is £20. No max cash out. Wagering is 35x bonus. Cashback is cash with no restrictions. Full T&Cs apply.

2. Fun Casino – Exciting Jackpots on Offer

Pros

Hundreds of online slots

Over 10 payment methods

Regular jackpot and giveaway tournaments

Cons

50x bonus wagering requirements

Fun Casino is an online casino real money site that offers hours of fun playing time to its many members. The casino is licensed by the Swedish Spelinskeptionen, the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission. Its portfolio of games varies from the quick and exciting reels of slot machines to the enhanced gaming tables of its live casino platform. In addition to slots and a live casino, players can also enjoy a diverse selection of table games, Slingo titles, speciality games and limited tournaments. Typically, these tournaments all share a jackpot prize and reward players according to where they end up at the close of the promotion.

Fun Casino has around 20 software providers, including Microgaming, Evolution, Amatic and ELK Studios. Players can try to win the biggest of jackpots on any of the Mega Moolah slots or test their luck on Evolution's Gonzo's Treasure Hunt Live game show. The casino has a good variety of payment methods available, including Skrill and Visa and some more obscure methods, such as Jeton and Instant EFT. Should you face any difficulties, the customer support team can be contacted via live chat 24/7. For new players, the welcome bonus is 100% up to £123.

New players only. Max bonus is 100% up to £123. Min deposit is £10. No max cash out. Wagering is 50x bonus. Maximum bet while playing with a bonus is £5. See full terms here.

3. Great Britain Casino – Regular and Rewarding Promotions

Pros

Transparent and easy to use casino

Over 250 casino games

Incredibly rewarding and frequent offers

Cons

No live chat

Great Britain Casino is an online casino real money site that has one of the best ratings in terms of odds on games and payouts. The casino is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and the Alderney Gambling Control Commission. It is a leading online casino in the UK, catering to a diverse audience of slot enthusiasts and RNG casino game fans. At Great Britain Casino, players will find over 250 slots and table games from many of the leading software providers, such as NetEnt and Pragmatic Play. The real money online casino also has several instant win games, video poker titles and live casino games.

At Great Britain Casino, players can make use of several payment methods, including Maestro and PayPal. The customer support team are ready to assist 24/7 but may take up to two business days to respond. It is only possible to contact the support team via email. New players at Great Britain Casino are offered a generous welcome bonus of up to 500 free spins. Additionally, Great Britain Casino is a fantastic option for players looking for frequent and rewarding promotions (such as the £2K monthly Slingo bonus giveaway).

New players only. £10 min fund. 65x bonus wagering requirements. Max bonus conversion to real funds equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250). Full terms apply.

4. Pub Casino – Most Transparent Real Money Casino Online

Pros

Attractive welcome bonus

24/7 live chat support

Plenty of casino game developers

Cons

Limited banking options

Pub Casino is one of the best online casino real money sites and is arguably the most transparent. It is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. The online casino real money site is designed to remind players of a traditional pub with drinks decorating the site. It has a fantastic portfolio of games that includes variants of slots, RNG table games, Slingo titles and live dealer games. There are over 15 providers available at Pub Casino, including big names such as Evolution, NetEnt, Eyecon and Thunderkick.

At Pub Casino, players can deposit using seven different methods: Skrill, Visa, Mastercard and Apple Pay. The customer support team works 24 hours, seven days a week and can be reached via live chat, email or phone. It is easy to navigate the casino and find exactly what you are looking for, thanks to the filter system that enables you to view games from specific developers. The welcome bonus for new players is 100% up to £100 and has 40x wagering requirements.

New players only. Max bonus is 100% up to £100. Min deposit is £10. No max cash out. Wagering is 40x bonus. Max bet with an active bonus is £5. Note that full T&Cs apply.

5. Swift Casino – A Robust and Secure Online Casino Real Money Site

Pros

Diverse selection of casino games

Plenty of live casino games from numerous providers

Easy to navigate

Cons

Limited number of payment methods

Swift Casino is one of the premium online casino sites for players in the UK. In addition to a United Kingdom Gambling Commission license, it also holds a Malta Gaming Authority gaming permit. This allows Swift Casino to operate legally in many more European jurisdictions. At Swift Casino, players are not short of choice thanks to masses of slots, progressive jackpot games, RNG table games, video poker titles and speciality games. It also has a live casino where players can test their luck on the most popular Evolution and Playtech live casino games and game shows.

Swift Casino has a robust security system in place to ensure that all players can play with peace of mind. Its banking options are quite limited, but they still accept the most popular methods such as PayPal, Visa and Mastercard. The support team can be contacted 24/7 via email. Upon signing up, new players can claim a 100% bonus of up to £50 whilst also receiving 50 free spins. From then on, they will continue to benefit from the six-tier loyalty scheme, ensuring that there is always an incentive to return.

First deposit only. Max bonus €100. Max amount of free spins is 50. Game: Book of Dead, Spin value: £0.10. Full terms and conditions apply.

6. VegasLand – Regular Promotions for Loyal Casino Players

Pros

Plenty of casino game developers to choose from

Regular Drops & Wins prizes

Most popular casino games

Cons

Customer support is not 24/7

VegasLand is a real money casino online that was launched as recently as 2022. In its short lifetime, the casino has expanded into several markets, operating using a Malta Gaming Authority, UK Gambling Commission and Irish betting license. It is a fantastic choice for players looking to play online casino games for real money. At VegasLand, players can discover a wide selection of slots, RNG table games and live dealer games that offer high RTP (Return to Player) percentages and big rewards. It has a selection of Pragmatic Play Drops & Wins games with massive prizes that can be won on a monthly basis.

In addition to Pragmatic Play slots, VegasLand has games from many more providers, including top-end live casino products from Evolution – such as Deal or No Deal and Monopoly Live.

VegasLand customer support can be contacted via email between 8am to midnight CET from Monday to Sunday. It has a decent selection of payment methods, including Trustly, PayPal and AstroPay. The site is available in six different languages and offers a generous welcome bonus of up to £200 plus 100 free spins to new players. From then on, the promotions are regular and rewarding.

18+. New depositing players only. Welcome package split over three deposits: Min 1st deposit £10. Min 2nd and 3rd deposit £20. Spins credited in specific games. Full T&Cs apply.

7. Luckster – Tap into the Luck of the Irish

Pros

Lucrative welcome bonus

Relatively low wagering requirements

Plenty of payment methods

Cons

Difficult to navigate

Luckster is an online casino real money site that is a fantastic choice for players in the UK and other European countries. It holds a UK Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority license and is a top destination for players seeking the most popular casino games. At Luckster, players can test their luck on slots, table games and live dealer games. The casino has titles from a diverse selection of software providers, including the likes of Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Red Tiger and Evolution. Luckster has an Irish theme, with a leprechaun acting as the casino's official logo.

The casino is not the easiest to navigate, as there is no way to filter providers or search directly for live dealer games. Instead, to find a particular title, you may have to head over to the 'All Games' tab and find what you are looking for there. To balance this out, Luckster has a good selection of payment methods, including PayPal, Trustly and Much Better. The support team can be contacted via email. For new players, the welcome bonus is worth up to £200 plus 100 free spins and only has 35x wagering requirements.

18+. New players only. Min deposit £10. Welcome package splits over three deposits. 35x wagering requirement applies to match up bonus. See full terms here.

8. BritainBet – Thousands of Games from Top Tier Providers

Pros

Live chat support

Plenty of banking options

Exceptional portfolio of live dealer games

Cons

Difficult user-interface

BritainBet is one of the best places to play real money casino online games. It is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. The casino offers a massive range of games, including the most popular slots, jackpots, table games, scratch cards and live dealer games. Its RNG games are supplied by software providers, including the likes of Pragmatic Play and Play'n GO. In terms of live casino games, BritainBet has titles from Evolution.

BritainBet can be a little difficult to navigate as there are no filters for providers and few tabs to access scratch cards, speciality games and RNG table games. However, the online casino real money site does have a search bar that can be used to search for a specific game. It offers numerous deposit methods, including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Skrill and Apple Pay. Additionally, the customer support team is impressive, with 24/7 availability and the option to contact an agent via email or live chat. Upon signing up, new players can claim a 200% bonus up to £50; however, it is subject to 50x wagering requirements.

New players only. Wagering occurs from real balance first. 50X wagering the bonus. Contribution may vary per game. Available on selected games only. Note that full T&Cs apply.

9. Casumo – Real Money Online Casino with Fast Payouts

Pros

24/7 live chat support

Plenty of popular casino games

Fast transactions with no fees

Cons

Rather small welcome bonus

Casumo is one of the top casino online real money sites to play. It is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, the Malta Gaming Authority and the Swedish Spelinskeptionen. The casino has been winning awards since 2012 and is known for its fun-loving atmosphere. At Casumo, players will find an extensive portfolio of casino games, including many popular slots, RNG table games, and speciality games. It also has a live casino product with many exciting games from Evolution.

The Casumo experience is one for all to enjoy, particularly as the site is incredibly easy to navigate. The transaction timeframe at Casumo is super-fast, and deposits do not have any fees. It is possible to use Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Skrill and many more options. As far as customer support is concerned, Casumo has a live chat that can be contacted 24/7. The casino has a welcome bonus of 100% up to £25 plus 20 bonus spins. From then on, plenty of exciting promotions in the Casumoverse are offered based on your activity. Prizes can range from bonus spins to cash, reload bonuses and more.

18+. New UK customers only. Opt-in required. 20 Bonus Spins on “Sahara Riches Cash Collect” and 100% deposit bonus up to £25 on first deposit. Min. deposit £10. Full terms apply.

10. Betway – Quality Casino Games and Bonus Offers for UK Players

Pros

Great welcome bonus

Plenty of games to play

Responsive customer support

Cons

No filter system

Betway is a fantastic choice for players seeking an online real money casino. It was launched in 2006 and is licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority. It is also available to players in Canada, India and New Zealand. At Betway, players will find over 450 online casino games for real money that range from the most popular slots to games that are exclusive to the site.

In addition to slots and exclusive games, Betway is home to RNG table games, crash games, Slingo, scratch cards and live dealer games. It has a diverse selection of games from NetEnt, Evolution and many more providers, not to mention plenty of variances in terms of each game. For instance, there are 25+ different RNG blackjack variants.

Betway is not just about the games. The site is easy to navigate, and the customer support is incredibly responsive and works around the clock. The welcome bonus for new players is 100% up to €150 plus 100 free spins. Beyond that, players can claim numerous promotions that are updated on a regular basis.

18+ New customers only. Opt-in required. 100% match bonus up to £50 on 1st deposit of £10+. 50x bonus wagering applies as do weighting requirements. Debit card deposits only. Full T&Cs apply.

A Guide to Choosing a Real Money Online Casino

There are several things that you should consider when choosing an online casino real money site in the UK. It is important to look for a casino that is secure and uses an advanced encryption service for data protection. When playing from the UK, it is essential to make sure that the UK Gambling Commission licenses the casino, as only then is the casino legal to play at.

The registration process should be straightforward, requiring basic personal details. As for bonuses, the bigger they are, the better, but always be ready to read the terms and conditions before claiming the offer. The best casinos are the ones that offer a diverse selection of games, while mobile compatibility is a must to play on the go. If a casino has responsive customer support, it clearly shows that they care about player satisfaction.

Reputable License and Modern Security

The first and foremost thing to consider when choosing a UK real money online casino is making sure that it is legal to play at the site. For a casino to legally operate in the UK market, the United Kingdom Gambling Commission must license it. This safeguards players from potential fraud and unfair practices. Additionally, it gives confidence to players that their financial and personal information is handled with the utmost care. The best online casinos in the UK use encryption methods to ensure all transactions are safe. Additionally, UKGC-licensed casinos commit to fairness and thoroughly test their random number generators.

Fast and Simple Registration

When signing up at an online casino real money site in the UK, it is important to make sure that you meet the requirements of the casino. This means that you are of legal playing age and avoid illicit activities, such as money laundering.

To ensure a smooth and reliable onboarding experience, the top online casinos make sure that the registration process is simple throughout. Typically, players will need to provide the casino with basic personal details, followed by verification which is completed by providing copies of official documents such as a passport, driving license and proof of address. To safeguard player accounts further, casinos may also integrate robust security measures, such as two-factor authentication. Once a player has activated their account by logging in for the first time through a link sent to their email address, they will be able to enjoy all that the online casino real money site has to offer.

Regular and Fair Bonus Offers

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a real money online casino in the UK is the bonus offers. Bonuses and promotions serve as an attractive incentive to players, specifically new joiners who want to enrol in a casino for the first time. Casinos will also provide existing customers with bonuses for their loyalty.

The best online casinos in the UK ensure their bonus offers are transparent, meaning that terms and conditions are clear and free from any hidden clauses. Additionally, the best casinos offer fair wagering requirements, ensuring that players have a genuine chance to benefit from these bonuses.

Fast and Free Payment Options

The best online casino UK sites are the ones that have plenty of payment methods available. It is one of the most important factors when choosing a casino online real money site. Casinos with numerous deposit and withdrawal methods are more likely to appeal to a broader spectrum of players.

Leading online casinos in the UK have adopted several practices regarding payment options. Firstly, they offer a diverse range of methods, from traditional bank transfers to modern e-wallet solutions. Additionally, they prioritise the security of transactions, employing advanced encryption technologies to protect user data. In regards to withdrawals, the best casinos will have short processing times and clear information about any fees.

A Broad Selection of RNG and Live Casino Games

The variety of RNG (Random Number Generator) and live casino games is central to the excitement of online casinos. The best online casino real money sites have a diverse game selection that ensures there is something for all to enjoy. A major advantage that online casinos have is that they are able to offer an unlimited number of RNG titles, whether best online slots, table games, or anything else. Live casino games are always welcome as they offer a unique ambience and experience.

Online casinos in the UK tend to collaborate with trusted and renowned game developers, such as NetEnt and Evolution. This ensures quality and fairness for players. Regarding live casino games, high-definition streams, professional dealers, and interactive features should be standard, ensuring players are truly immersed in the action.

Backwards Mobile Compatibility

Mobile compatibility is one of the fundamental factors to consider when choosing an online casino. Today, the online casino industry is known for its mobile-friendly casinos and games. If an online casino is not optimised to work on mobile, it has well and truly fallen behind. Offering a mobile-friendly platform ensures that players have continuous access, regardless of location.

The leading online casinos in the UK develop responsive gambling sites that adapt seamlessly to different screen sizes or offer dedicated mobile apps optimised for different operating systems. These platforms ensure smooth gameplay and clear graphics and that players enjoy the same rich experience as when using a desktop site.

Attentive Customer Service and a User-Friendly Website

Lastly, an essential consideration when choosing an online casino is its reliable customer service. When customer support is effective, and the website is easy to use, the experience becomes far more enjoyable. The practicalities of playing (such as deposits and choosing a game) will be easy, and if a problem does occur, it won't take long to receive assistance.

The UK's top real money online casinos provide multiple ways of reaching customer support – be it live chat, email, or phone support. These services often operate around the clock with rapid response times. An efficient customer support system shows the casino's dedication to its players; therefore, it is worth considering before signing up to a casino.

FAQ

What are the most popular real money casino games in the UK?

The most popular real money casino games in the UK are online slots. Online slot machines are similar to traditional slots but tend to have far more reels, paylines, special features and lucrative rewards. There is a vast choice of themes, such as adventure, nature, history, Ancient Egypt and so on. Slots are incredibly popular because they are very easy to play, do not require any skills, have a relatively small house edge, and offer the potential of enormous jackpots.

How can I get started playing at real money online casino?

To start playing real money online casino games, you must first choose a casino; we suggest picking one of the above. You must then create an account. The registration process is usually very straightforward; all you will have to do is follow a few simple steps that ask you for basic personal details and create a username and password. You will then need to verify your identity and make your first deposit. Once your account is active, you will be able to start playing at real money online casinos.

Can I trust online casino real money sites?

Absolutely. However, you should not blindly trust every single online casino site. Unfortunately, many sites do not operate legally and simply exist to scam players out of as much money as possible. That is why it is important to search for sites with a respectable license, trustable payment methods, a top-tier security protocol in place and games from the industry's leading software providers. When a site meets these criteria, you can be sure that your money and privacy are secure and that you have a real chance of winning.

Are there any real money casino sites that need to be avoided?

Unfortunately, yes. If you come across online casino sites in the UK that do not have a UK Gambling Commission license, then they must be avoided. It is only legal for UK players to play at casinos with a UKGC license. Even if the casino is completely legit, it must be avoided if it doesn't have the correct license. This means avoiding sites that do not make their licensing information clear. You can always double-check a site's license on the UKGC website.

Is it possible to win real money at online casinos?

Of course, it is! If you are playing at a legitimate online casino, then there is a very real chance that you will win money. Unfortunately, not all players can hit the biggest jackpots, but there is no reason why any individual shouldn't do so, either. Whether you enjoy slots, card and table games, live dealer games, scratch cards, or anything else, there is always a chance of winning at an online casino, which is what makes them so much fun.

