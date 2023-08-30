Jackie Baillie has called on the SNP candidate standing in a crunch by-election to come clean over whether “the most scandal-struck party in Scottish political history” is fit to serve the public.
The deputy leader of Scottish Labour has accused Katy Loudon, who is vying to become the new MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West for the SNP, of attempting to “hide from scrutiny”.
The accusation comes after it was revealed that the SNP leadership contest following Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation cost the party £160,000.
Police launched Operation Branchform two years ago to probe whether £660,000 raised by the SNP for fighting Indyref2 had been spent on other things.
Read more: Jackie Baillie attacks SNP over 'desperate and dishonest attacks'
Nicola Sturgeon, her husband former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell and former treasurer Colin Beattie have all been arrested, questioned and released without charge since April.
Officers also seized a luxury motorhome from outside the home of Mr Murrell’s mother.
The SNP’s accounts for 2022, released last week, failed to mention the police probe or what became of £500,000 still earmarked for Indyref2 in the previous year’s accounts.
It has now been revealed that the SNP ended 2022 with a deficit of £804,278, liabilities exceeding assets by £219,629, and only £46,039 cash at the bank and in hand.
Read more: SNP leadership contest blew £160k hole in party's finances
Scottish Labour, which believes its candidate Michael Shanks can reclaim the seat, is now demanding that Ms Loudon comes clean over whether her party – that gave the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West Margaret Ferrier – is fit to represent the area.
Ms Ferrier was immediately suspended from the SNP after breaking Covid rules and sat as an independent until she was ousted by a recall petition earlier this month.
Ms Baillie said: “Try as she might to hide from scrutiny, the truth is that Katy Loudon is standing as the candidate of the most scandal-struck party in Scottish political history.
Read more: Yousaf claims SNP by-election win could force Labour benefit rethink
“From ongoing police investigations to financial chaos, Katy Loudon must explain why she thinks the SNP is a fit and proper party to represent the area."
She added: “The people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West know what it is like to be failed by the chaotic SNP. For years they were denied proper representation by erstwhile SNP MP Margaret Ferrier.
“The time has come for Katy Loudon to come clean and explain to the people of the area why a party that can’t run itself can be trusted to govern Rutherglen and Hamilton West.”
Ms Loudon said: "Unlike Labour, the SNP delivers on our pledges - on free tuition, increasing the Scottish Child Payment to £25 per week per child, building a record amount of affordable homes, 1,140 hours of free childcare, and the baby box.
"We're still waiting for Jackie Baillie and her colleagues to explain what the point of Labour is - with their support for Brexit, the two-child cap and the abhorrent rape clause, and their scrapping of pledges on free tuition, net-zero, and progressive taxation, their manifesto looks more and more like the Tories' with each passing day."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel