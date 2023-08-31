It is exactly 20 years since prostate cancer overtook lung cancer in Scotland as the most common form of the disease among males.
Since then, the number of men being diagnosed each year has climbed steadily from around 2,500 to more than 4000.
Case rates today, per 100,000, are twice as high as they were in the late 1990s.
Age is the single biggest risk factor.
READ MORE: 'Turnbull effect' credited as prostate cancer diagnoses in Scotland reach all-time high
The prevalence of the disease rises in older men and peaks among those aged 75 to 79.
Every year, roughly eight in every 1000 men in this age group in Scotland will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, compared to one in every 10,000 men aged 45 to 49.
Age is not the only consideration, however.
Over their lifetime, Black men have a one in four chance of developing the disease compared to one in eight for white men.
The risk is also elevated for men whose father or brother have had prostate cancer, or whose mother or sister have had breast cancer.
Beyond age and genes, there is some evidence that obesity increases the risk of prostate cancer and diets high in calcium have also been linked to an increased risk of the disease.
READ MORE: The cancer screening conundrum in an ageing population - and an overloaded NHS
Most men with early prostate cancer - which is highly treatable - have no symptoms.
When they do occur, the most common signs of the disease are trouble urinating, blood in urine or semen, bone pain, unexplained weight loss, and erectile dysfunction.
There is now a major push to develop an accurate screening programme for the NHS.
Already, men who are worried about symptoms or their own risk factors can request a free PSA blood test from their GP.
This checks for levels of the Prostate Specific Antigen, a protein biomarker which - if elevated - can signal the disease.
However, it is considered too unreliable for routine use.
READ MORE: 'North-South divide' in prostate cancer diagnosis branded 'shocking'
A recent study in London using both MRI scans and the PSA blood test found that in 15 out of 25 cases where men were identified as having a positive MRI and clinically significant disease, their PSA score was less than three - meaning they would have been falsely given the all clear.
The UK's Screening Committee is now in the process of evaluating six proposals, ranging from targeted screening for Black men aged 45 to 70 to screening all men aged 45 to 70 with frequency adjusted according to age, ethnicity, family history and their PSA score.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here