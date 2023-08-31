Since then, the number of men being diagnosed each year has climbed steadily from around 2,500 to more than 4000.

Case rates today, per 100,000, are twice as high as they were in the late 1990s.

Age is the single biggest risk factor.

The prevalence of the disease rises in older men and peaks among those aged 75 to 79.

Every year, roughly eight in every 1000 men in this age group in Scotland will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, compared to one in every 10,000 men aged 45 to 49.

Age is not the only consideration, however.

Prostate cancer is unusual in being more common among men in the least deprived areas (Image: PHS)

Over their lifetime, Black men have a one in four chance of developing the disease compared to one in eight for white men.

The risk is also elevated for men whose father or brother have had prostate cancer, or whose mother or sister have had breast cancer.

Beyond age and genes, there is some evidence that obesity increases the risk of prostate cancer and diets high in calcium have also been linked to an increased risk of the disease.

Most men with early prostate cancer - which is highly treatable - have no symptoms.

When they do occur, the most common signs of the disease are trouble urinating, blood in urine or semen, bone pain, unexplained weight loss, and erectile dysfunction.

Between 2012 and 2022 in Scotland, and increasing proportion of prostate cancers have been detected at stage four while the proportion detected at stage one has declined (Image: PHS)

There is now a major push to develop an accurate screening programme for the NHS.

Already, men who are worried about symptoms or their own risk factors can request a free PSA blood test from their GP.

This checks for levels of the Prostate Specific Antigen, a protein biomarker which - if elevated - can signal the disease.

However, it is considered too unreliable for routine use.

A recent study in London using both MRI scans and the PSA blood test found that in 15 out of 25 cases where men were identified as having a positive MRI and clinically significant disease, their PSA score was less than three - meaning they would have been falsely given the all clear.

The UK's Screening Committee is now in the process of evaluating six proposals, ranging from targeted screening for Black men aged 45 to 70 to screening all men aged 45 to 70 with frequency adjusted according to age, ethnicity, family history and their PSA score.