These are the first images of suggested plans for the redevelopment of the fire-ravaged O2 ABC building on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street.
The historic former cinema-turned-nightclub has lain derelict since the Glasgow School of Art fire spilled over to its roof, tearing through the B-listed structure and the Jumping Jacks pub adjoining.
It has been an eyesore on one of the city's most beleaguered streets since June 2015 - but now artist impressions have been released showing what the site could look like.
READ MORE: The long history of Glasgow's O2 ABC
As part of Glasgow City Council's masterplan for the so-called Golden Z - Sauchiehall, Buchanan and Argyle streets - designs have been revealed for the two buildings.
They show what the street would look like once demolition of the building, which has been deemed un-salvageable, goes ahead.
The Art Deco front of the historic cinema building would be retained but the levelling of the rest of the building gives, for the first time in decades, a clear view to the Rennie Mackintosh-designed art school.
One one side of the building sits terraced ledges with grass and trees, providing greenspace for visitors to the street to enjoy the outdoors.
A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said: "The redevelopment of the site of the fire-damaged O2 ABC and Jumpin Jacks buildings in Sauchiehall Street is a tremendous opportunity to bring life and vitality back to this damaged stretch of the street and improve it for the future.
"This is a high-profile site, given its proximity to The Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh building – a building that will be rebuilt and once again attract visitors from across the world to see the jewel in the city’s Mackintosh heritage crown."
The O2 ABC is one of three ‘areas of focus’ for the Goden Z masterplan that also include the area on Sauchiehall Street around the former BHS and Watt Bros buildings; the former Victoria’s nightclub gap site, which was also damaged by fire; and the area around the vacant TJ Hughes site near Trongate.
READ MORE: First plans for Glasgow's 'Golden Z' have been revealed
At the moment, the artist impressions are suggestions from the council as to what it hopes the site would look like, following redevelopment.
It is planned that any successful bid to develop the area would include a mix of retail and food venues along with new housing or even a music venue.
The spokesperson added: "Redevelopment should seek to repair the street with new buildings that bring activity at street level and could include a variety of uses such as cafes, shops, bars, restaurants, and new homes for sale, rent or for students above or a new music venue, workspaces or educational buildings.
"Redevelopment would also be an opportunity to capitalise on the unique location of this site, opening up views to the future Mackintosh building and improving its setting with much-needed public greenspace that would beautify and enhance the overall environment."
The O2 ABC was constructed in 1875, and was renovated many times over the decades, including being largely rebuilt in the 1920s.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here