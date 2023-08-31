The historic former cinema-turned-nightclub has lain derelict since the Glasgow School of Art fire spilled over to its roof, tearing through the B-listed structure and the Jumping Jacks pub adjoining.

It has been an eyesore on one of the city's most beleaguered streets since June 2015 - but now artist impressions have been released showing what the site could look like.

As part of Glasgow City Council's masterplan for the so-called Golden Z - Sauchiehall, Buchanan and Argyle streets - designs have been revealed for the two buildings.

They show what the street would look like once demolition of the building, which has been deemed un-salvageable, goes ahead.

The Art Deco front of the historic cinema building would be retained but the levelling of the rest of the building gives, for the first time in decades, a clear view to the Rennie Mackintosh-designed art school.

One one side of the building sits terraced ledges with grass and trees, providing greenspace for visitors to the street to enjoy the outdoors.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said: "The redevelopment of the site of the fire-damaged O2 ABC and Jumpin Jacks buildings in Sauchiehall Street is a tremendous opportunity to bring life and vitality back to this damaged stretch of the street and improve it for the future.

"This is a high-profile site, given its proximity to The Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh building – a building that will be rebuilt and once again attract visitors from across the world to see the jewel in the city’s Mackintosh heritage crown."

The O2 ABC is one of three ‘areas of focus’ for the Goden Z masterplan that also include the area on Sauchiehall Street around the former BHS and Watt Bros buildings; the former Victoria’s nightclub gap site, which was also damaged by fire; and the area around the vacant TJ Hughes site near Trongate.

At the moment, the artist impressions are suggestions from the council as to what it hopes the site would look like, following redevelopment.

It is planned that any successful bid to develop the area would include a mix of retail and food venues along with new housing or even a music venue.

The spokesperson added: "Redevelopment should seek to repair the street with new buildings that bring activity at street level and could include a variety of uses such as cafes, shops, bars, restaurants, and new homes for sale, rent or for students above or a new music venue, workspaces or educational buildings.

"Redevelopment would also be an opportunity to capitalise on the unique location of this site, opening up views to the future Mackintosh building and improving its setting with much-needed public greenspace that would beautify and enhance the overall environment."

The O2 ABC was constructed in 1875, and was renovated many times over the decades, including being largely rebuilt in the 1920s.