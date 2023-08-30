That’s up to you, but we vote for delicious CBD gummies. Cannabidiol-infused sweets are the tastiest way to get your daily dose of CBD, after all, and they’re super-convenient, too.

This buyer’s guide is presented by NutraHolistics - and we look at some of the best CBD gummies on the UK market right now, and our list is packed with options suitable for both beginners and pros.

The Best CBD Sweets in the UK: How We Created This List

We know you’re eager to dive in, but you at least want to know how we came up with this list of some of the best CBD sweets the UK CBD industry has to offer, right?

We’ll try to keep it brief, but there’s a fair bit to say. In addition to trying all the delicious CBD gummies we write about, we looked at:

Hemp quality. Non-GMO organic hemp without pesticides or herbicides from trusted sources sounds a whole lot tastier than cannabis plants grown. Who knows where, doesn’t it?

Non-GMO organic hemp without pesticides or herbicides from trusted sources sounds a whole lot tastier than cannabis plants grown. Who knows where, doesn’t it? Extraction processes. Supercritical CO2 extraction or other safe extraction methods like olive oil extraction are far superior to butane extraction, which leaves nasty chemicals in your CBD gummies.

Supercritical CO2 extraction or other safe extraction methods like olive oil extraction are far superior to butane extraction, which leaves nasty chemicals in your CBD gummies. Third-party lab reports. Independent lab tests show what’s in your gummies!

Independent lab tests show what’s in your gummies! Varying concentrations. Some people want a low amount of CBD. Others want a potent daily dose. This list caters to both (although you can always take two gummies).

Some people want a low amount of CBD. Others want a potent daily dose. This list caters to both (although you can always take two gummies). Special dietary requirements. Maybe you need vegan CBD gummies, are looking for gluten-free options, or prefer to keep your CBD sweets sugar-free. This list of the best CBD gummies has something for everyone.

Maybe you need vegan CBD gummies, are looking for gluten-free options, or prefer to keep your CBD sweets sugar-free. This list of the best CBD gummies has something for everyone. Good customer reviews. Some of our mentioned brands, like Blessed CBD, have even been reviewed by Forbes and Reader’s Digest!

One more important note before we look at some of the best CBD gummies — the sweets we looked at contain different forms of CBD. We include pure CBD (called CBD isolate), broad-spectrum CBD, and full-spectrum CBD.

Full-spectrum CBD gummies have CBD, minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. They don’t have enough THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) to get you high, but they have some. Some CBD users like that because they think that cannabinoids work better together. That’s called the entourage effect.

The supposed benefits of CBD gummies with broad-spectrum CBD oil are largely the same, but these products only have trace amounts of THC.

CBD users who want to remain completely THC-free should choose CBD isolate. Pure CBD doesn’t have other cannabinoids. If these products contain terpenes, they are added separately.

With that in mind, here are some of the best CBD gummies to try in the UK.

Quick answer: From taking a look at customer reviews, Blessed CBD appears to be one of the best CBD oils that is highly sought after in the UK.

1. Blessed CBD

Blessed CBD believes that the highest quality cannabidiol should never cost a fortune, and it’s played a huge role in making CBD products more accessible to UK consumers.

This British CBD company offers natural CBD gummies, high-quality CBD oil tinctures, vapes, and CBD creams. No matter which product calls out to you, they’re all made with USA-grown organic hemp, obtained with supercritical CO2 extraction processes and third-party lab tested for extra confidence.

As far as their delicious CBD gummies go:

Blessed CBD uses natural fruit flavors for a wonderful taste of CBD.

Blessed CBD gummies have a CBD content of 25 each, a perfect daily dose of CBD for beginners.

Their handy tubs contain 30 CBD gummies a piece.

Blessed CBD gummies are made with premium CBD isolate. They have zero THC.

Finally, these wonderful CBD sweets are vegan-friendly, too!

2. Vibes CBD

Vibes CBD is a prime example of a UK CBD company that does everything right. By prioritizing quality hemp, clean CO2 extraction processes, and transparency, Vibes CBD contributes to a CBD industry that doesn’t leave space for mediocre products. All their hemp is grown in Colorado, a global hot spot for the best cannabidiol.

First-time CBD users won’t be overwhelmed if they shop with this small online retailer — you can buy CBD gummies, broad-spectrum CBD oil with natural flavors, and CBD capsules. That’s it.

Buy Vibes CBD gummies if:

You’re looking for pure CBD gummies and don’t want to risk taking THC.

You want a medium-strength dose — 25 mg per gummy.

Packaging matters to you. These small and beautifully-designed tins hold 20 CBD sweets.

Free express delivery sounds like a nice perk to you.

3. Herbal Health CBD

Herbal Health’s quality CBD products are made in the UK in accordance with good manufacturing processes. This CBD company’s CBD gummies are delivered in practical but underwhelming tubs that make them look more like food supplements than sweets — but don’t let that stop you!

Herbal Health offers:

Tasty CBD sweets in sour cherry and peach.

A range of concentrations — 20, 25, or 30 mg of CBD.

Vegan options (but not all of their CBD gummies are vegan-friendly).

Zero THC gummies.

4. Zen Bears

Zen Bears only makes one product, but this CBD company sure knows how to perfect its craft!

Delicious CBD gummy bears are a great way to dive into a whole new experience. If you choose Zen Bears, you get:

Tasty CBD gummy bears with a strength of 20 mg (THC-free).

High-quality pure CBD.

Vegan-friendly CBD gummies with third-party lab reports to attest to the quality and purity.

Beautiful glass jars.

5. CBDistillery

CBDistillery is a USA company that ships to the UK. Its product range is so broad that we don’t really have space to offer an overview here, but all CBDistillery’s high-quality CBD oil products are well worth checking out.

If you’re looking for CBD gummies, you should know that:

CBDistillery makes quite the assortment. You can choose from different cannabinoid profiles, including CBD isolate, broad-spectrum CBD, full-spectrum CBD products, and CBD + CBG options.

This CBD brand offers strengths suitable for first-time users and people looking for a high amount of CBD.

They have vegan-friendly options and use natural fruity flavors in their CBD sweets.

6. Amma Life

Amma Life is a British CBD company that chooses to use broad-spectrum CBD in its gummies to help consumers enjoy the benefits of CBD and the 100+ other cannabinoids in the hemp plant. Amma Life offers a range of unusual CBD products that few other brands dip into. They include CBD sprays and CBD tea.

If you’re after delicious CBD gummies, Amma Life is a good pick, too:

Amma Life’s CBD sweets contain 10 mg of CBD each, making them great for beginners.

These CBD gummies contain natural flavors, but they are not vegan-friendly.

7. CBDfx

CBDfx is one of the largest CBD companies in the world. Yes, that means you can expect a bit of an overwhelming shopping experience. Yes, that means you can expect a bit of an overwhelming shopping experience. Besides CBD topicals, pet products, vape juices, and CBD gummies, they also sell THC products and mushrooms.

Because CBDfx is based in the USA, UK shoppers should be mindful. Not all their products are legal in the UK. However, their THC-free broad-spectrum CBD gummies have interesting natural ingredients like turmeric and spirulina, making them a fascinating option for a fleshed-out wellness routine.

How Do CBD Products Work?





If you’re new to CBD, you may wonder how CBD products work. Even though cannabidiol is everywhere now, there are still a lot of misconceptions. Let’s take a closer look!

CBD is fast becoming the most famous cannabinoid, but it’s just one of many phytocannabinoids naturally present in hemp plants.

Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is not psychoactive. This hemp extract is also not a controlled substance, and CBD products are legal in the UK.

CBD products work to support your body’s endocannabinoid system, which helps to control key bodily functions like mood, memory, pain management, and appetite. However, more research is needed in this area.

CBD is generally considered well-tolerated, but research is still in progress. Don’t use CBD as a substitute for medications, and consult your GP if you have any questions or experience side effects.

What Are the Benefits of CBD Gummies?





Delicious CBD gummies are arguably the tastiest and most convenient to enjoy your daily dose of CBD.

CBD sweets are predosed and easy to take to work, the park, or your nasty in-laws’ horrible Christmas do. When you pop a CBD gummy in your mouth, nobody will know you’re consuming cannabidiol — unless, of course, you choose to spread the joy.

We don’t mean to dissuade you from other forms of CBD, but if you’ve already added the best CBD oils to your wellness routine, sweets are definitely an excellent addition to your arsenal. And now, you know where to get them!

Happy shopping!

Disclaimer: This guide has been put together by NutraHolistics, an online retailer of health supplements. Should you have any queries, NutraHolistics would be happy to assist you. In the span of a year, an extensive analysis was undertaken on more than 20 different CBD gummies products. The tests involved 10 individuals, each with distinct health conditions, offering a wide spectrum of perspectives. The whole process was supervised by Nathalia Hoedjes, a lifestyle consultant. In this process, each participant tried out an array of CBD oils, noting down their experiences and observations for each bottle. If an oil proved to be exceptionally effective, a second bottle of the same product was subsequently tested by another participant with the same lifestyle goals. The standout 'winners' were selected from the products that demonstrated consistent effectiveness across tests. Please be aware that NutraHolistics might receive a commission for products purchased through this guide, either now or in the future. It's important that you consult with a doctor or a healthcare professional prior to using CBD if you have any concerns or queries.