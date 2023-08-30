SCOTLAND'S most prestigious political awards will be introducing a new category for 2023. This new category, sponsored by ScottishPower, has been added to the current list of ten, that recognise the excellent work done at Holyrood and Westminster, and the politicians – at national and local level – at the heart of events.
The ScottishPower Green Champion - awarding an MSP who has worked closely in partnership with businesses and organisations to effect positive strides in relation to environment/ sustainability/Climate Change/NetZero Targets
Title partner, ScottishPower said, “We’re thrilled to be bringing a new category to this year’s Politician of the Year Awards – The ScottishPower Green Champion. This new category will help highlight the work of its nominees who put achieving Net Zero at the heart of what they do.
The winner of this award will have championed green initiatives and sustainability with the people, organisations and businesses they work with every day and we hope that their leadership in this field will inspire others to do the same.
Leading the way on Net Zero is something we’re passionate about, that’s why we became the UK’s first integrated energy company to generate only 100% green electricity back in 2018. As leading operator and developer of renewable energy, the owner and operator of electricity networks and an energy supplier we are committed to investing in the energy infrastructure needed to deliver a Net Zero future.
But to deliver that future we need to work faster than we have ever gone before. Together with politicians and other business leaders we need to bring our collective ambition and turn it into collective action to ensure we don’t miss our targets.
Looking ahead, we hope this new category will become a feature of the awards for years to come, helping to recognise those who are committed to delivering a Net Zero Scotland.”
Tables for this year’s event are limited, with only a few left. If your business or organisation would like to attend, please reach out to Newsquest Events Scotland, Head of Events, Nina Holmes at nina.holmes@newsquest.co.uk for more information.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here