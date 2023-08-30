The ScottishPower Green Champion - awarding an MSP who has worked closely in partnership with businesses and organisations to effect positive strides in relation to environment/ sustainability/Climate Change/NetZero Targets



Title partner, ScottishPower said, “We’re thrilled to be bringing a new category to this year’s Politician of the Year Awards – The ScottishPower Green Champion. This new category will help highlight the work of its nominees who put achieving Net Zero at the heart of what they do.

The winner of this award will have championed green initiatives and sustainability with the people, organisations and businesses they work with every day and we hope that their leadership in this field will inspire others to do the same.

Leading the way on Net Zero is something we’re passionate about, that’s why we became the UK’s first integrated energy company to generate only 100% green electricity back in 2018. As leading operator and developer of renewable energy, the owner and operator of electricity networks and an energy supplier we are committed to investing in the energy infrastructure needed to deliver a Net Zero future.

But to deliver that future we need to work faster than we have ever gone before. Together with politicians and other business leaders we need to bring our collective ambition and turn it into collective action to ensure we don’t miss our targets.

Looking ahead, we hope this new category will become a feature of the awards for years to come, helping to recognise those who are committed to delivering a Net Zero Scotland.”



Tables for this year’s event are limited, with only a few left. If your business or organisation would like to attend, please reach out to Newsquest Events Scotland, Head of Events, Nina Holmes at nina.holmes@newsquest.co.uk for more information.