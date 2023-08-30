Weeks after receiving a day off during the summer bank holiday, people across Scotland will be looking forward to the next one.
While there are a number of bank holidays that take place throughout the year, these often differ north and south of the border.
Scotland has a number of unique days off not enjoyed by those in the rest of the UK.
When is Scotland's next bank holiday?
Scotland's next bank holiday is St Andrew's Day on November 30 with the date first being granted this status by Holyrood in 2007.
However, employers are not required by law to give employees a holiday on this day, according to the Scottish Government website.
Similarly, banks are not required to close if they do not wish to.
If the bank holiday falls on a weekend, it may be moved to Monday but this will not be the case this year as it is taking place on a Thursday.
Why do we celebrate St Andrew's Day in Scotland?
Scotland celebrates St Andrew's Day to commemorate the life of disciple St Andrew.
According to the BBC, St Andrew was said to have been born between 5 AD and 10 AD in what is now Israel and never actually set foot in Scotland.
While there is no clear answer to why he was chosen as Scotland's patron saint, one popular story states that King Angus of Scotland had a dream where St Andrew appeared to him promising victory in an upcoming battle.
On the day of the battle, he apparently saw an X shape appear in the sky - the saint's symbol.
After this, he vowed to make St Andrew the kingdom's patron saint.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here