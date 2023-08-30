While there are a number of bank holidays that take place throughout the year, these often differ north and south of the border.

Scotland has a number of unique days off not enjoyed by those in the rest of the UK.

Scotland's next bank holiday is St Andrew's Day on November 30 with the date first being granted this status by Holyrood in 2007.

However, employers are not required by law to give employees a holiday on this day, according to the Scottish Government website.

Similarly, banks are not required to close if they do not wish to.

If the bank holiday falls on a weekend, it may be moved to Monday but this will not be the case this year as it is taking place on a Thursday.

Why do we celebrate St Andrew's Day in Scotland?





Scotland celebrates St Andrew's Day to commemorate the life of disciple St Andrew.

According to the BBC, St Andrew was said to have been born between 5 AD and 10 AD in what is now Israel and never actually set foot in Scotland.

While there is no clear answer to why he was chosen as Scotland's patron saint, one popular story states that King Angus of Scotland had a dream where St Andrew appeared to him promising victory in an upcoming battle.

On the day of the battle, he apparently saw an X shape appear in the sky - the saint's symbol.

After this, he vowed to make St Andrew the kingdom's patron saint.