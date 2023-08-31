A Scottish gin, rum and jam business has ramped up its production capacity with a move to a 14,000 sq ft site at Forfar, which is double the size of its original premises in Kirriemuir.
Entrepreneur Kim Cameron, who founded Gin Bothy in 2015, has noted she is sometimes described as an “accidental” gin-maker.
On the back of success in a jam competition, she set up a jam-making business. Her mother, Sheelagh, suggested that she add the left-over fruit and juice to gin. This led to the launch of Gin Bothy.
Three additional jobs will be created with the move to the new premises, which comes hard on the heels of Ms Cameron’s relaunch of the Jam Bothy range of preserves earlier this year.
The shift to the Forfar site, which was formerly home to agricultural and construction machinery business Agricar, brings all of the entrepreneur’s Bothy brands under one roof, and will result in the introduction of a “larder” shop later this year.
The whole business comes under the Bothy Trading name.
Bothy Trading’s premium gin and rum brands each year produces more than 65,000 units, which are sold across the UK and exported to countries including Switzerland, Germany and the US.
The jams are sold in the UK.
The business noted that it would continue to operate its shop and Bothy visitor experience at Glamis, “with the new premises allowing increased production of Gin Bothy, as well as Hipflask Spirits and the Jam Bothy” products.
A spokeswoman for Bothy Trading said jam production was under way at the Forfar site.
“A new jam cooker has been installed, replacing the original jelly pans [and] allowing three times the production capacity for preserves,” she added.
Ms Cameron said: “With a growing team and demand for our products, our office and storage space simply needed to grow to support demand. This is an incredibly exciting move for the team as the Forfar facility gives us room to expand, create several more jobs and means we don’t have to outsource warehousing.”
She added: “Our Jam Bothy range has been incredibly popular with wholesale accounts throughout Scotland. The move means we are still in Angus, where we source our fruit from local farmers, but it allows us to triple production and gives us the space to take fruit straight from the field to a jar of jam as we have more storage. It also means a new Bothy larder shop with our full range across all brands will open its doors this October.
“However, what’s key is that there is more room for creativity. There are several upcoming collaborations, new flavours and products the Bothy team are working on, which we’re really excited to announce later this year.”
