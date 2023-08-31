Louis Vuitton, the luxury goods retailer, has announced the reopening of its store in the Scottish capital following renovation.
The move marks two decades for the company in Multrees Walk.
“Celebrating Louis Vuitton's 20th anniversary in Edinburgh, the newly refurbished store continues to serve as a one-stop shopping destination, transporting clients into an immersive journey of the Maison's world,” the company said.
“Through two levels of unparalleled client experiences, newly designed exquisite areas have been specially conceived to showcase Louis Vuitton's men’s and women’s, leather goods, shoes, accessories, fragrance, and publishing.”
Louis Vuitton continued: “Upon entering the store, the ground floor offers a wide variety of leather goods for women, before moving deeper along the ground floor to discover the men's leather goods offering, with men's shoes and travel, including hand and rolling luggage.
"Between travel and the entrance of the store, a compelling new spiral staircase leads to the upper level, where visitors can continue to explore the store further."
It added: "The first floor is entirely dedicated to the women’s category with an extensive selection of women’s leather goods and accessories for those seeking that perfect finishing touch, while the first floor’s fragrance universe creates an oasis of aromas that captivate the senses from floral colognes to woody scents.“
It said an “exclusive shopping enclave also awaits clients, offering a dedicated space for individual appointments, where clients can immerse themselves within a bespoke shopping experience, tailored to their every desire and need”.
Clients are provided with an “entirely unique private shopping experience surrounded by works of art, historical Louis Vuitton archival objects and unparalleled artisanal savoir-faire”.
The street recently welcomed luxury automotive brand Genesis, which is set across three units over two floors, the 4,300 square feet in its new showroom.
