A 55-year-old single malt with an estimated value of up to £500,000 is set to go to auction to raise funds for disadvantaged young people in Scotland.
Distilled in 1962, Bowmore STAC is the oldest-ever release by the Islay whisky brand. It is presented in a 1.5 litre hand-blown vessel sculpted to reflect the distinctive sea stack rock formations found around the island's coast.
It will go up for sale on October 5 with an estimated value of between £300,000 and £500,000 at The Distiller's One of One auction at Hopetoun House on the outskirts of Edinburgh.
Launched in 2021 by the phailathropic arm of The Worshipful Company of Distillers, One of One is a biennial series of auctions of ultra-rare Scottish whiskies in support of the group's Youth Action Fund. Proceeds from the auction will be disbursed to a number of charities that focus on empowering Scotland’s young adults to create positive change in their lives and communities.
This will be Bowmore's second donation to the auction series following the successful sale of its Onyx 51 Year Old for £400,000 at the inaugural event in 2021.
“Bowmore STAC is a significant milestone in showcasing the exceptional aged spirit we have crafted at Bowmore, and a truly proud moment for us all," said Daryl Haldane, global private client director. "For 55 years this rare single malt has been quietly aging, capturing flavour and character more as time has passed.
“We are delighted to be able to showcase the craftsmanship of this legendary Scotch whisky and share this masterpiece in support of such an important cause, and also play our part in this landmark coming together of the Scotch whisky industry.”
Matured in second-filled American oak hogsheads within the distillery's No.1 Vaults located below sea level, Bowmore STAC is described as having captured its character from the island surroundings. Bowmore is owned by Beam Suntory, the global premium spirits group headquartered in the US.
