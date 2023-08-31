The new technology has been launched by the Old Firm club in collaboration with catering partner Levy UK + Ireland, the sports and entertainment division of Compass Group UK & Ireland.

Fans attending the stadium, which has a capacity of more than 50,000, will be able to take advantage of new ways of ordering refreshments using digital kiosks.

Compass Group said: “The first of its kind for stadiums in Scotland, the technological improvements will speed up matchday service times, with fans at the Glasgow ground being able to order their own food and drink using the interactive screens and pay using contactless technology.

READ MORE: Rangers kit supplier strikes deal with other top-flight city team

“Visitors can purchase refreshments from 16 self-order units in the Copland Road Stand, speeding up transaction times and reducing queues. Orders can then be picked up from two collection points.”

James Bisgrove, chief executive officer at Rangers FC, said: “The introduction of self-order units at Ibrox Stadium is really exciting as the innovative screens maximise the fan experience and evolve ‘matchday’ across all levels.

“The new, user-friendly kiosks are in addition to traditional counter service; the technology has many benefits, including allowing supporters to enjoy quicker service times and being able to order, pre-order and pay for pre-match and half-time food and drink, all in one transaction. It’s another step in our commitment to enhancing the matchday experience for our loyal fans.”

READ MORE: Rangers kit supplier unveils major debt deal

David Hay, managing director of Compass Scotland, said: “We’re committed to providing best-in-class matchday food and beverage experiences at Ibrox Stadium, and so technological enhancements at our venues like this one continue to improve the customer journey, making things simpler and more straightforward for all.

READ MORE: Distiller to double in size in eight weeks with single malt launch

"The new experience is one of the first digital developments across our venues in Scotland, and we’re excited to see customers experience quicker service, allowing spectators more time to enjoy their time at our sites.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This humiliation for Brexiters is surely good for everyone else

Compass Group said: “Levy have been working with Rangers FC since June 2022 and since then have served up Rangers’ fan favourites and embraced the history and global heritage of the club, all whilst enhancing the food offering to focus on sustainable, local Scottish produce in line with the company’s journey to net zero by 2027.”