Huge queues have formed after an X-ray scanner stopped working, sparking long delays among people trying to get to their flights.

Large tailbacks quickly took shape, eventually stretching out of the terminal.

The airport took to social media to say that a 'technical issue' was to blame. A spokesperson has told The Herald tha staff are working to rectify the issue as soon as possible.

Travellers wait to get inside the terminal

The travel chaos comes just as services began to return to normal following a glitch which caused widespread flight disruption earlier this week.

Many UK holidaymakers were stranded overseas after around 2,000 flights were cancelled because of an issue with Air Traffic Control.

ℹ️| A technical issue means waits at security are currently longer than usual.



Remember to prepare by ensuring liquids are under 100ml and placed in a clear bag provided, and laptops and tablets are placed in a tray with nothing covering them. pic.twitter.com/NLoERy2scT — Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) August 31, 2023

Flights to and from UK airports were restricted for several hours on Monday afternoon as the fault prevented flight plans from being processed automatically, meaning manual checks were required.

Tailbacks formed at security gates

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: "A technical issue means waits at security are currently longer than usual.

"Our teams are working hard to resolve this issue, and ensure any impact to passengers is kept to a minimum.

"We'd ask passengers to continue to prepare by ensuring all liquids are under 100ml and placed in one of the clear bags provided, and large electricals like laptops and tablets are placed in a tray with nothing covering them."