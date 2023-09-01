University students across Scotland will be getting ready to return to their studies this month as institutions reopen for learning.

These return dates differ across the country with many courses also having different days for when classes start up again.

If you're curious as to when you need to go back or are checking for a friend, here are the return dates for universities.

When are Scottish universities starting the new semester this September?

Here are the return dates for undergraduate students at each of Scotland's universities this September:

St Andrews 

Orientation week: Monday, September 4

Teaching begins: Monday, September 11

University of Glasgow

Term starts: Monday, September 11

University of Aberdeen

Term starts: Monday, September 11

Teaching starts: Monday, September 18

University of Edinburgh 

Welcome week: Monday, September 11

Teaching starts: Monday, September 18

University of Strathclyde

Welcome week: Monday, September 11

Teaching starts: Monday, September 18

Heriot-Watt University 

Welcome week: Monday, September 4

Teaching starts: Monday, September 11

University of Dundee

Welcome week: Tuesday, September 19

Teaching starts: Tuesday, September 26

University of Stirling

Teaching starts: Monday, September 11

Edinburgh Napier University 

Semester starts: September 4

Robert Gordon University

Semester starts: Monday, September 18

Glasgow Caledonian University

Welcome week: Monday, September 18

Teaching starts: Tuesday, September 26

Abertay University

Welcome week: Monday, September 11

Teaching starts: Monday, September 18

Queen Margaret University

Welcome week: Monday, September 4

Teaching starts: Monday, September 11

University of the West of Scotland (UWS)

Term starts: Monday, September 4

University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI)

Welcome week: Monday, August 28 (already started)

Teaching starts: Monday, September 4

Find out more about your course's start date by visiting your chosen university's website.