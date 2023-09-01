University students across Scotland will be getting ready to return to their studies this month as institutions reopen for learning.
These return dates differ across the country with many courses also having different days for when classes start up again.
If you're curious as to when you need to go back or are checking for a friend, here are the return dates for universities.
When are Scottish universities starting the new semester this September?
Have you downloaded our Orientation App? 📲— University of St Andrews (@univofstandrews) August 24, 2023
It provides information and resources for new and returning students.
Details of events will be added in the run-up to Orientation Week (Sept 4-10). 🗓
Search for University of St Andrews wherever you get your apps.#EverToExcel pic.twitter.com/5JuASCqV07
Here are the return dates for undergraduate students at each of Scotland's universities this September:
St Andrews
Orientation week: Monday, September 4
Teaching begins: Monday, September 11
University of Glasgow
Term starts: Monday, September 11
University of Aberdeen
Term starts: Monday, September 11
Teaching starts: Monday, September 18
University of Edinburgh
Welcome week: Monday, September 11
Teaching starts: Monday, September 18
University of Strathclyde
Welcome week: Monday, September 11
Teaching starts: Monday, September 18
Heriot-Watt University
Welcome week: Monday, September 4
Teaching starts: Monday, September 11
University of Dundee
Welcome week: Tuesday, September 19
Teaching starts: Tuesday, September 26
University of Stirling
Teaching starts: Monday, September 11
Edinburgh Napier University
Semester starts: September 4
Before you arrive, get ready to start your studies at #UofStirling with Stirling Essentials. These online workshops, activities and resources will help develop your skills and understand expectations of studying with us.— University of Stirling (@StirUni) August 31, 2023
Find out more below 👇https://t.co/JBcG03dtJv pic.twitter.com/Ombis1mrCq
Robert Gordon University
Semester starts: Monday, September 18
Glasgow Caledonian University
Welcome week: Monday, September 18
Teaching starts: Tuesday, September 26
Abertay University
Welcome week: Monday, September 11
Teaching starts: Monday, September 18
Queen Margaret University
Welcome week: Monday, September 4
Teaching starts: Monday, September 11
University of the West of Scotland (UWS)
Term starts: Monday, September 4
University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI)
Welcome week: Monday, August 28 (already started)
Teaching starts: Monday, September 4
Find out more about your course's start date by visiting your chosen university's website.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here