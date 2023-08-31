The BA.2.86 variant - nicknamed Pirola - was detected as a result of genomic sequencing from a PCR sample collected on August 16.

Public Health Scotland, the NHS body responsible for monitoring and managing the coronavirus, said cases had also been picked up through wastewater testing but cautioned that this is less reliable.

It is the first time it has been identified in Scotland, but surveillance has already detected the strain in the UK and several other countries including Denmark, the US and Israel.

The variant is currently considered to be an offshoot of the Omicron lineage which first emerged at the end of 2021.

However, the sheer number of new mutations found on its spike protein - more than 30 - has led to speculation that it may be eventually classified as a new form of Covid under the WHO's Greek letter naming system - most likely Pi.

There is nothing to suggest at this point that the variant can cause more severe disease, but monitoring is ongoing around the world and several scientists have said they expected that its mutations will make it more transmissible and immune evasive - potentially triggering an upsurge in infections.

The BA.2.86 strain has been detected among people in several countries who have no recent travel history, suggesting that it has already spread widely.

However, surveillance of the virus has been significantly scaled back around the globe since the height of the pandemic, including in the UK where the household Covid survey - the most accurate gauge of its spread - ending in March.

The winter vaccination programme is due to startin Scotland from September 4, but Covid jags will be restricted to the over-65s this year instead of all over-50s.

Care home residents, frontline health and care staff, and people with underlying health conditions will also be eligible.

The latest developments come as NHS Scotland stepped down routine Covid testing on August 30, with frontline hospital staff experiencing possible Covid symptoms no longer entitled to free tests.

Routine Covid of immunosuppressed patients prior to elective surgery has also been dropped.

The Herald revealed at the weekend that hundreds of hospital wards have been forced to close so far this year due to Covid outbreaks, exceeding by around two and a half times the number closures caused by all other infectious diseases combined.

On Wednesday, the UK Government announced that it would bring forward its Covid and flu vaccine programme for England as a "precautionary measure" amid uncertainty over the impact of BA.2.86.

Its rollout will now commence on September 11, instead of October.

Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said: "There is limited information available at present on BA.2.86, so the potential impact of this particular variant is difficult to estimate."

Referring to 2021 - when Omicron replaced Delta as the dominant Covid variant - Professor Paul Hunter, a public health expert at the University of East Anglia, said: "It's not possible to say for certain, but when we had a variant with so many mutations once before, it spread very rapidly.

"The existing vaccines will probably still do a very good job of protecting against severe disease.

"Whether they do as good a jon at protecting against infection we'll have to wait and see, but with the number of mutations that we've got it's probable that they won't."