The proposals by RRH Investments, with Axiom as project manager, architect Fletcher Joseph Associates and Pritchett Planning as planning consultant, include adding two new floors and retaining the Bank of Scotland branch on the ground floor.

“The proposals as outlined in this document are for the careful conversion of unused retail bank accommodation into 24 self-contained serviced apartments,” documents lodged with City of Edinburgh Council reveal.

“The existing and now dated 1970s facade is to be stripped and replaced with a more ordered arrangement, with fenestration aligned to respond to the character of adjacent buildings.

“The building height is increased to quietly infill the perceived gap between neighbouring properties while respecting the significant ‘book-end’ of 71 George Street.

“Plant modernisation allows for wholesale rationalisation of the roof enabling a new, habitable fifth floor comprising of three additional apartments and external terraces, all within a lightweight, glazed structure.”

Th apartments will sit above the Bank of Scotland retail outlet (Image: RRH)

The developer continued: “The vision is to carefully re-purpose unused ancillary space into luxury serviced apartments above a prime commercial opportunity at ground floor, resolving a dated facade more suited to its George Street context and thus reinforcing the essential characteristics of Edinburgh’s New Town.

“The experience is defined by an autonomous stay with considered features throughout the property that offer a calm and luxurious, home from home to enjoy unique views across the New and Old Towns of Edinburgh and the Firth of Forth beyond the capitol’s skyline.

“The guests are discerning and experienced travellers looking for a boutique stay in a prime location but without the fuss of a busy, city centre hotel.

“The facilities echo the lifestyle they have established at home plus the flexibility and autonomy to choose what the time they eat breakfast and which of the world class restaurants on offer they will sample later that evening.”

Ibrox Stadium food and drink tech move

Rangers Football Club has introduced new self-ordering technology for food and drink at Ibrox Stadium to reduce queues, in a move being hailed as “the first of its kind for stadiums in Scotland”.

The new technology has been launched by the Old Firm club in collaboration with catering partner Levy UK + Ireland, the sports and entertainment division of Compass Group UK & Ireland.

Highland Fuels makes move into employee ownership

Highlan Fuels, the long-established fuel distributor, has become the latest company in Scotland to move into employee ownership.

The 65-year-old business, which has 11 depots, 16 petrol stations and a fleet of more than 45 road tankers, has transferred the majority of its shares into the hands of its 250-plus employees.