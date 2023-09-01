A landmark Glasgow restaurant which changed hands last December has continued its award-winning ways by picking up another two accolades this week.
The Battlefield Rest, on the south side of Glasgow, won the Best Italian Establishment award at The Food Awards Scotland 2023 at the voco Grand Hotel in Glasgow on Monday night. It also won the Restaurant of the Year (Glasgow) award.
Marco Giannasi sold the Battlefield Rest business as a going concern to long-serving staff member Alex Matheson and wife Jen Doherty last December, having founded the bustling restaurant in 1994.
In an exclusive interview with The Herald in May, Mr Giannasi highlighted his wish to sell to a member of staff to avoid the “traumatic” scenario of an entirely new operator coming in.
READ MORE: ‘No regrets’ over sale of landmark restaurant for veteran
Reflecting on his decision to sell, Mr Giannasi said: “It is good times for me. It was the right time for me. I feel good about it. I am positive about my decision and, looking back, I have no regrets. It was for a good reason.”
He and wife Yellena continue to own the historic building which is home to the Battlefield Rest and are now the landlords of the business. Mr Giannasi noted in May that he was continuing to work at the restaurant for four half-days each week.
On whether the working dynamic for him was much as it was previously, Mr Giannasi, who picked up a raft of awards for the Battlefield Rest during his time at the helm, said: “Alex has got a very good nature. I think we are working together so far as a team. We are really [like] father and son – that type of relationship. We slag each other, we joke. I call him ‘mini-me’.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This humiliation for Brexiters is surely good for everyone else
Asked about his decision to sell, Mr Giannasi said: “Before lockdown, I was contemplating making the next move, how to do it best, to detach myself from the pressure of work and to consider more the reality of life.”
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
A spokesperson for The Food Awards Scotland 2023 said: “The 9th Food Awards Scotland have once again showcased the exceptional talent and creativity that define our vibrant culinary landscape. We are thrilled to celebrate the dedication of chefs, producers, and establishments that continuously raise the bar for gastronomic experiences.
“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”
The Restaurant of The Year overall winner was Parilla Bueno Ayres (Musselburgh).
The winners of The 9th Food Awards Scotland are:
Caterer Of The Year: Food Creations (Bathgate)
Best Indian Establishment: Madras Café (Glasgow)
Best Italian Establishment: Battlefield Rest (Glasgow)
Best Mediterranean Establishment: Elena’s Spanish Bar &Restaurant (Glasgow)
Best Oriental Establishment: Sapporo Teppanyaki (Glasgow)
Best World Cuisine: The Grain Store (Edinburgh)
Best Vegetarian Establishment: Paradise Palms (Edinburgh)
Best Seafood Establishment: The Creel Sea Food Bar (Isle of Mull)
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Number 16 Restaurant (Glasgow)
Dessert Outlet Of The Year: Nanny Mary’s (Ayr)
Best Street Food: Relish It (Kirkcaldy)
Best Scottish Cuisine: The Birds and Bees (Stirling)
Artisan Bakery of The Year: Vera Artisan Bakery (Stirling)
Asian Fusion Restaurant of The Year: Macau Kitchen (Edinburgh)
Vegan Restaurant Of The Year: Holy Cow (Edinburgh)
Islands Food Business Of The Year: The Wineport (Isle of Arran)
Family Restaurant of The Year: Loch Iall Brewers Fayre (Fort William)
Cookery School of The Year: Dundee Cook School (Dundee)
Best of South Scotland: Adam’s Kitchen (Hawick)
Restaurant Supplier Of The Year: TPS Fruit &Veg (Turriff)
Café/ Bistro Of The Year North: Nooks &Crannies (Fraserburgh)
Café/ Bistro Of The Year Central: Sands, A Place By The Sea (Fife)
Café/ Bistro Of The Year South West: Brambles Of Inveraray (Inveraray)
Café/ Bistro Of The Year Glasgow: Rawlings- Love To Eat (Glasgow)
Café/ Bistro Of The Year South West: On A Roll (Burntisland)
Café/ Bistro Of The Year Overall Winner: Rawlings- Love To Eat (Glasgow)
Takeaway of The Year North: Gurkha Kitchen (Fraserburgh)
Takeaway of The Year Central: Asian Tandoori (Cambuslang)
Takeaway of The Year South West: Zain’s Curry House (Dalry)
Takeaway of The Year South East: Horizons (Burntisland)
Takeaway of The Year Overall Winner: Zain’s Curry House (Dalry)
Gastro Pub of The Year North: The Tavern (Fort William)
Gastro Pub of The Year Central: Ben Cruachan Inn (Dalmally)
Gastro Pub of The Year South West: Old Gatehouse (Balloch)
Gastro Pub of The Year South East: The Boudingait Cupar (Cupar)
Gastro Pub of The Year Overall Winner: Ben Cruachan Inn (Dalmally)
Hotel Restaurant of the Year North: Northern Sands Hotel (Thurso)
Hotel Restaurant of the Year Central: Karma Lake of Menteith (Strathyre)
Hotel Restaurant of the Year South West: Station Hotel (Shotts)
Hotel Restaurant of the Year South East: The Chirnside Hall Hotel (Chirnside)
Hotel Restaurant of the Year Overall Winner: Northern Sands Hotel (Thurso)
Best Fish N’ Chips Establishment North: The Grill (Fraserburgh)
Best Fish N’ Chips Establishment Central: The Wee Chippy (Anstruther)
Best Fish N’ Chips Establishment South West: Melbourne Fry (Saltcoats)
Best Fish N’ Chips Establishment South East: Pierinos (Edinburgh)
Best Fish N’ Chips Establishment Overall Winner: The Grill (Fraserburgh)
Restaurant of The Year North: Corrour Station House (Corrour)
Restaurant of The Year Central: Bombay Club (Auchterarder)
Restaurant of The Year South West: Tighnamara Hotel (Stranraer)
Restaurant of The Year Glasgow: Battlefield Rest (Glasgow)
Restaurant of The Year South East: Parilla Bueno Ayres (Musselburgh)
Restaurant of The Year Overall Winner: Parilla Bueno Ayres (Musselburgh)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here