Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has claimed that income tax levels are “hammering families” during the cost-of-living crisis.
Mr Sarwar was speaking in front of business leaders in Glasgow as he set out his priorities for economic growth.
The strategy focuses on green energy, technology and finance and selling Scotland the brand to the world.
Speculation has suggested that First Minister Humza Yousaf could hike income tax rates to tally up additional funding to pay for public services.
But Mr Sarwar stressed that there should be a "presumption against any increases to income tax".
Currently, those earning more than £28,000 in Scotland pay a higher level of tax than in England.
Asked about potential income tax rises, Mr Sarwar said: "I think income tax has been used as the substitute for economic growth, and it's actually choking off opportunity and actually hammering families in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.
"He seems to believe, our First Minister, that someone earning over £24,000 a year is somehow well off and therefore should pay higher taxes.”
He added: "You ask families across the country that are on £24,000. They don't feel very well off.
“They're struggling to pay their mortgages. Mortgages have gone up because of Tory economic chaos.
"They're struggling to pay their energy bills, they're struggling to pay their food bills, and now they're getting hit with a potential of a council tax increase of over £700 as well.
"That's choking off opportunity, and pushing more and more people into poverty.
"So we have a presumption against any increases to income tax, and we instead want the Scottish Government to focus relentlessly on economic growth to increase the size of the cake and to then make those strategic investments so we can deliver social reform here in Scotland.”
But earlier, Mr Sarwar acknowledged that tax receipts are needed in order to better fund public services.
He said: “We recognise that businesses have to be successful, and they have to make profit, in order for them to create the jobs our country needs – and for us to build the strong economy our country needs.
“That’s what delivers the tax receipts we need to deliver the policy reform we want to implement”
