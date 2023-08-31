Further evidence of Scotch whisky’s burgeoning popularity in the Far East was offered by Chivas Brothers today.
The Dumbarton-based distiller reported that sales had been “particularly strong” in Asia, rising by 21% in its latest financial year, amid notable progress in India, South Korea, and Greater China.
The company said the “exceptionally strong performances” by its brands, which include luxury blends Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s and The Glenlivet single malt, in these markets were driving demand among new audiences for Scotch whisky and were a significant factor as parent group Pernod Ricard reported an 11% rise in profits to €3.35 billion.
READ MORE: Billy Walker sees distillery hit £20m turnover mark
The impact Chivas is making in Asia reaffirms the uncanny knack the Scotch whisky industry seems to have in cultivating new markets, as growth naturally begins to slow in more established territories such as the US.
Chivas is not alone in making headway in this fertile market. The Scotch Whisky Association highlighted major leaps in the value of exports to countries such as China and South Korea in first-half figures published earlier this month, though there was a notable reverse in exports to the much-coveted Indian market. The more established market of Taiwan also saw strong growth.
And Billy Walker, the Scotch whisky veteran who heads The GlenAllachie Distillers Company, hailed the dynamism of the single malt category in Asia last week as the business reported turnover of more than £20 million for the first time. Mr Walker highlighted “booming” sales in South Korea, Taiwan, China, Singapore, and Hong Kong.
“There is a huge dynamic in Asia, not just for GlenAllachie but for the [single malt] category,” Mr Walker told The Herald.
READ MORE: Scotch whisky: Chivas Brothers reaches 'historic highs'
Happily, for companies such as Chivas and GlenAllachie, Asia is not the only area thirsting for Scotch whisky. Chivas reported sales growth of 8% in the “highly saturated” market of North America, which included significant increases in sales in the US and Canada, while GlenAllachie pointed to potential in Vietnam and Australia.
That there continues to be such high demand for Scotch around the world can surely only be good news for the many jobs which depend on the industry in Scotland.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here