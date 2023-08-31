The Dumbarton-based distiller reported that sales had been “particularly strong” in Asia, rising by 21% in its latest financial year, amid notable progress in India, South Korea, and Greater China.

The company said the “exceptionally strong performances” by its brands, which include luxury blends Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s and The Glenlivet single malt, in these markets were driving demand among new audiences for Scotch whisky and were a significant factor as parent group Pernod Ricard reported an 11% rise in profits to €3.35 billion.

The impact Chivas is making in Asia reaffirms the uncanny knack the Scotch whisky industry seems to have in cultivating new markets, as growth naturally begins to slow in more established territories such as the US.

Chivas is not alone in making headway in this fertile market. The Scotch Whisky Association highlighted major leaps in the value of exports to countries such as China and South Korea in first-half figures published earlier this month, though there was a notable reverse in exports to the much-coveted Indian market. The more established market of Taiwan also saw strong growth.

And Billy Walker, the Scotch whisky veteran who heads The GlenAllachie Distillers Company, hailed the dynamism of the single malt category in Asia last week as the business reported turnover of more than £20 million for the first time. Mr Walker highlighted “booming” sales in South Korea, Taiwan, China, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

“There is a huge dynamic in Asia, not just for GlenAllachie but for the [single malt] category,” Mr Walker told The Herald.

Happily, for companies such as Chivas and GlenAllachie, Asia is not the only area thirsting for Scotch whisky. Chivas reported sales growth of 8% in the “highly saturated” market of North America, which included significant increases in sales in the US and Canada, while GlenAllachie pointed to potential in Vietnam and Australia.

That there continues to be such high demand for Scotch around the world can surely only be good news for the many jobs which depend on the industry in Scotland.