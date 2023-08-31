The MP for Skye Lochaber and Badenoch has written to transport minister Fiona Hyslop following another serious accident on the A87 at Glenshiel.

He has urged the Minister to introduce additional “Drive on the left” signs, in three languages, on roads - especially in tourist hotspots, along with a requirement that all hire cars include signage within the vehicle stating “drive on the left”.

He has also called for the introduction of a code of conduct for motorhomes to compel drivers to pull over if they are causing a tailback of traffic, and to prohibit them travelling in convoys.

There has been a rise in organised motorhome holidays on the popular North Coast 500 road route.

Police are appealing for information after Monday’s serious road crash on the A87 at Glenshiel. Around 2.25pm, a Peugeot 3008 was involved in a collision with an Audi A3.

The 34-year-old passenger in the Peugeot and the 55-year-old driver of the Audi were both taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The 34-year-old driver of the Peugeot was taken by Ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The previous Friday, a 73-year-old Coventry man died following on the same road, involving his Triumph Motorcycle and a Fiat motorhome

“Sadly, there have been a number of serious incidents on our roads this summer and it is right that we consider how we can enhance road safety to keep people safe,” said the MP.

“We welcome a lot of visitors to the Highlands from home and abroad. They are all welcome but many, of course, are not used to driving on the left. We need more signage to remind people of this.

“I have asked the Minister to introduce a requirement that every hire vehicle should have stickers on the windscreen reminding drivers of the need to drive on the left.”

“Driver frustration is also a factor, especially when long tailbacks develop," added the SNP's former Westminister leader who lives on Skye and announced he is to stand down at the next election.

"Slow moving traffic including campervans should pull in and allow traffic to pass and those hiring such vehicles should be subject to guidance on what to do and what not to do before embarking on a journey.”

Michael Woodford MBE, Executive Chairman of the Safer Roads Foundation echoed these calls, saying: "Considering the increasingly large numbers of overseas drivers visiting the Highlands and islands, Ian Blackford’s proposed remedial action on arterial routes of installing ‘Remember to drive on the left’ signs is something which would be low cost, practical and highly effective.

"In the UK on the roads out of Dover and Harwich for example, you see such signs, exactly comparable to which Ian is proposing.

“Equally, arranging for every hire car and camper van to have ‘Drive on the Left’ adhesive sticker on the windscreen, makes complete sense and is something which would cost a fraction of a penny every time a vehicle is hired and could be implemented almost immediately.

"I’ve seen these myself when travelling around the world, reminding UK drivers to drive on the right. Incredibly simple but a reminder which would save lives.”