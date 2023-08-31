A consultative ballot found there was overwhelming support for industrial action with 92% of Unison members voting in favour and 84% taking part.

It follows the authority's decision to issue a new pay structure and for offering a below-inflation pay rise, Unison said.

The union says it is “unacceptable” for a pay offer to be made and a new pay structure implemented without negotiation.

Unison warned the increase amounts to a real-terms pay cut.

Stephen Deans, regional coordinating officer said it would now work with its sister unions on "legal industrial action ballots."

Unison Scottish Water branch secretary, Patricia McArthur, said: “This could have so easily have been avoided.

“As Scottish Water is still a public sector employer, unlike other water providers in the UK, it shouldn’t be resorting to such heavy-handed management practices.

“Scottish Water must get around the table for proper talks. Any new pay structure must be fair and have the full confidence of staff. Otherwise it won’t stand the test of time and the public will be short-changed.”

Scottish Water has been contacted for comment.