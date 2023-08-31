First Minister Humza Yousaf has urged the UK Government to look at the evidence for a drug consumption room to open in Glasgow after a cross-party group of MPs backed a pilot.
The Home Office has repeatedly rejected calls to allow sites where users can take drugs under the supervision of medical professionals, who would also offer access to addiction treatment.
But a report by Westminster’s Home Affairs Committee has now recommended a pilot consumption room is set up in Glasgow – where such a service has been mooted for years – to test its efficacy.
Mr Yousaf has appealed for the UK Government not to take “a dogmatic or ideological opposition” to the issue after the Home Office hinted it would ignore the committee’s recommendations.
Read more: Pressure on UK ministers after SNP's drug law reforms backed by MPs
Instead, the First Minister pleaded for Rishi Sunak’s administration to “look at the evidence that the committee has brought forward” and “have a genuine discussion.”
He said: “I would urge the UK Government to look at the evidence that the committee has brought forward in its report.
“It aligns very much with our own position that safe consumption rooms can play a role, just another tool for us to have in the armoury, in our fight against drug deaths, which are far too high here in Scotland.
“I would say to the UK Government, don’t have a dogmatic or ideological opposition, look at the evidence that the committee has brought forward and others have brought forward and let’s have a genuine discussion.”
He added that if the UK Government does not allow a consumption room to open, the powers to do so should be devolved to Scotland.
Action that has been taken in Scotland, and the rest of the UK, in recent years “hasn’t been working”, the First Minister continued, adding: “We have to look at more radical approaches.”
The Scottish Government recently published a paper proposing the decriminalisation of drugs and the beginning of a conversation which could lead to the creation of a regulated market for substances – plans which were also rejected by the UK Government.
Read more: Scotland drug deaths: Fatal overdose deaths fall in 2022
Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has accused the UK Government of “playing politics” over the issue of drug consumption rooms.
He said: “I think there is a way forward here that allows us to pilot safe consumption rooms in Glasgow and other parts of the country that does not require the devolution of our drug laws.
“It requires – as the Lord Advocate has already highlighted – a change in terms of how you would have a presumption against prosecution.
“I think that is a much more co-operative way forward if we are serious about tackling the issue.
“One drug death is one drug death too many.
“To have the highest drug deaths anywhere in Western Europe anywhere in the UK is utterly unacceptable.
Read more: Scotland's rising drug deaths: Explained in five minutes
“I’m sick and tired of politicians wanting to play politics with these people’s lives rather than help save these people’s lives.”
Responding to the report, a spokesperson for the Home Office said: “There is no safe way to take illegal drugs, which devastate lives, ruin families and damage communities, and we have no plans to consider this.
“Our 10-year Drugs Strategy set out ambitious plans, backed with a record £3 billion funding over three years, to tackle the supply of illicit drugs through relentless policing action and building a world-class system of treatment and recovery to turn people’s lives around and prevent crime.”
Under the committee’s recommendations, Glasgow would operate a pilot of the facilities that could then be expanded across the UK, funded by government north and south of the border.
The report comes after figures published last week revealed Scotland’s largest ever fall in drug deaths, with data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) showing there were 1,051 deaths due to drug misuse in 2022 – a drop of 279 on the previous year.
But while the number of deaths linked to drugs misuse is now at the lowest it has been since 2017, the NRS report made clear the rate of deaths is still “much higher” than it was when recording the data began in 1996.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel