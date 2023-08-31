The North Rotunda in the city’s Finnieston was acquired by the Forrest Group this year following an extensive refurbishment project in 2021 to create a space for weddings, civil partnerships, and other celebrations.

The 19th-century building was also home to Cranside Kitchen, a food and drink business that had been renting space from the Forrest Group since June.

Following online speculation, the Forrest Group today issued a statement confirming that the Cranside Kitchen has closed.

A spokesperson for Forrest Group said: "While Forrest Group acquired the Rotunda in June, we were happy for Cranside to remain as tenants and continue operating for a further 12 months.

“This week a decision was made by [the Cranside Kitchen] to close their business and depart the North Rotunda.

“We do have plans for the property long-term, however as yet no formal proposals have even been submitted for any changes to the Rotunda.”

Acknowledging that ‘some bookings’, including weddings, could be affected by the sudden closure, the Forrest Group has offered to help accommodate nuptial parties at the neighbouring Raddison RED.

The statement continued: “We understand some bookings including weddings will be impacted by the decision of Cranside to close this weekend.

“While bookings are with them, we are concerned about the stress caused to couples whose weddings will be affected, so will help all we can in accommodating such bookings at Radisson RED subject to availability.

“We have already accommodated one wedding and are in discussions with several others.

“However, it would be the responsibility of the couples to secure refunds from Cranside and pay for new bookings at Radisson RED or any other venue.

“We hope this clarifies the situation.

"If you have been impacted by the closure of Cranside and wish to discuss moving your wedding or event to Radisson RED, please contact Jill at reservations.glasgow@radissonred.com"

The Cranside Kitchen has been contacted for comment.