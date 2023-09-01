Scotland’s independent schools are considered charities. These institutions do not pay tax on annual profits - which are reinvested – and enjoy other tax benefits including Gift Aid on donations.

Two years ago such schools lost their eligibility for charitable relief on their business rates - but they were allowed to keep their charitable status.

A resolution has been submitted by members to the SNP’s annual conference calling on the Scottish Government to withdraw the tax benefits and to introduce a new levy on each pupil place in the sector.

Both Mr Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar were privately educated at Hutcheson's Grammar in the southside of Glasgow where annual fees for 2023/24 are currently £16,177 for pupils in S1 and S2, and £15,877 for those in S3 to S6.

Mr Sarwar has come under repeated pressure for sending his children to the same school rather than to a local state school.

Opponents of private schools say they perpetuate and entrench inequality in society by giving pupils whose parents can afford to pay an advantage by accessing smaller classes, more personal help with academic work, greater sporting opportunities and other advantages such as the chances to build informal social networks to gain access to top jobs.

Supporters argue that fee-paying schools offer parents and children greater choice and can alleviate the pressure of pupil numbers on the state system. They also point out that many schools offer means-tested bursaries to pupils.