SNP grassroots members are calling on the party’s leadership to end tax breaks for private schools.
Scotland’s independent schools are considered charities. These institutions do not pay tax on annual profits - which are reinvested – and enjoy other tax benefits including Gift Aid on donations.
Two years ago such schools lost their eligibility for charitable relief on their business rates - but they were allowed to keep their charitable status.
A resolution has been submitted by members to the SNP’s annual conference calling on the Scottish Government to withdraw the tax benefits and to introduce a new levy on each pupil place in the sector.
We want to know – should private schools lose their charitable status?
Vote now in our online poll:
The Herald’s Politics reporter Kathleen Nutt broke this story this morning. Read more here, and other exclusive from our team at Holyrood:
FM facing calls from SNP members to end tax breaks for private schools
MSPs call for firms to use empty parts of vast office
Glasgow City Council scraps 'essential' children's library service
Schools set for strikes as Unison warns of sustained action
Both Mr Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar were privately educated at Hutcheson's Grammar in the southside of Glasgow where annual fees for 2023/24 are currently £16,177 for pupils in S1 and S2, and £15,877 for those in S3 to S6.
Mr Sarwar has come under repeated pressure for sending his children to the same school rather than to a local state school.
Opponents of private schools say they perpetuate and entrench inequality in society by giving pupils whose parents can afford to pay an advantage by accessing smaller classes, more personal help with academic work, greater sporting opportunities and other advantages such as the chances to build informal social networks to gain access to top jobs.
Supporters argue that fee-paying schools offer parents and children greater choice and can alleviate the pressure of pupil numbers on the state system. They also point out that many schools offer means-tested bursaries to pupils.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here